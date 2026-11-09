Russia: Ottawa sanctions 62 individuals and entities

Canada announces sanctions against 38 entities and 24 individuals related, according to Ottawa, to Russian military capabilities and financial channels. Anita Anand presented these measures on 9 November in Paris, on the margins of the G7. The regulatory amendment is dated November 5. New entries include industrial companies, banks and cryptocurrency platforms. They result in an asset freeze and transaction bans for individuals in Canada and Canadians abroad.

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Canadian sanctions against Moscow extend to 38 entities and 24 additional individuals. Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand announced Monday, November 9, 2026 in Paris, on the sidelines of the G7 Heads of Diplomacy Meeting. Ottawa includes Russian ballistic capabilities, cyber activities and financial channels that, according to the Canadian government, support the war against Ukraine.

The diplomatic announcement concerns a regulatory amendment dated 5 November. The 62 new entries are listed in Schedule 1 of the Russia Special Economic Measures Regulations. It is therefore a series of sanctions publicly presented this Monday, the legal text of which had already been amended the previous week.

Canadian sanctions against Moscow target missiles

Global Affairs Canada is primarily the Russian defence industrial base. According to the Ministry, measures must reduce the means to develop ballistic missile technology. Anita Anand claims to want to weaken Vladimir Putin’s ability to hit Ukrainian cities. This objective constitutes the political justification for the sanctions; their effect on missile production or use is not quantified in the announcement.

The official presentation of the scheme mentions leaders and companies involved in supply chains for these military capabilities. It also cites actors in illegal shipping networks and cyber activities attributed to Russia. Ottawa thus associates industrial suppliers with intermediaries that can facilitate their operations.

Banks and cryptocurrency platforms

The financial component includes cryptocurrency exchange platforms. The Canadian government blames them for supporting the Russian war economy and wants to increase its cost. It presents this action as an increase in pressure with its allies and partners.

The regulations include EXMO Exchange Limited, Rapira Group LLC and Aifory LLC. Ozon Bank, Yandex Bank, Wildberries Bank and the National Settlement Depository also appear among the new designated entities. The industrial list includes Votkinskiy Zavod, Kamensky Combine, Morozov Plant, Altai Research and Production Centre and Mikron.

The amending text gives the names of the entities and, in several cases, their other names. It does not provide a detailed account of the facts of each case. The general reasons put forward by the department therefore do not allow each organization to be assigned all the activities mentioned in the press release.

Asset freeze and transaction prohibitions

The listing in Annex 1 results in an asset freeze and a transaction ban. These obligations apply to persons present in Canada and to Canadians abroad. These include property held by or on behalf of designated persons, associated transactions, the supply of goods and financial services rendered to them.

The plan provides for exceptions and a mechanism for designated persons to request the removal of their names. The communiqué does not specify the amount of assets that could be detained as a result of these new entries.

The 5 November amendment also includes a targeted exception for vessels already listed in Annex 1.1. It authorizes the financial services necessary for their owners, operators or managers to obtain legal services in Canada regarding the enforcement of prohibitions. This provision accompanies new designations of persons and entities; it does not constitute a general lifting of maritime restrictions.

Illustration: Anita Anand at the European Commission in Brussels on 2 December 2025. Jennifer Jacquemart / European Commission, © European Union, via Wikimedia Commons. Photograph kept whole and resized proportionally; Libnanews editorial dressing added around the image.Photo and credits;cC BY 4.0 license.

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