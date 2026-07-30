Riad Salamé: 30 years, 6 countries, one name — the case that still shakes Lebanon

For 30 years, Riad Salamé was hailed as the architect of Lebanon’s financial stability. Today, he is being prosecuted in at least six countries.
The anchoring of the Lebanese pound at 1507.5 in 1997
« Financial engineering » as a « Ponzi » scheme by the World Bank
• Sayrafa and multiple exchange rate waltz
Forry Associates: $330 million in alleged commissions
Surveys in Switzerland, France and Germany
US, British, Canadian sanctions
The Interpol red leaflet
⚖️ Son arrestation, sa libération sous caution, et sa mise en accusation en janvier 2026
LibnaNEWS traces the whole issue, from the origins of the crisis to its latest judicial developments.
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