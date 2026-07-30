HTML tutorial HTML tutorial HTML tutorial HTML tutorial

Les derniers articles

Articles liés

Riad Salamé: 30 years, 6 countries, one name — the case that still shakes Lebanon

News
Newsdesk Libnanews
L'auteur: Newsdesk Libnanews
Moins d'une minute min.de lecture
Date de modification:
0 lecteurs
Riad Salamé : 30 ans, 6 pays, un nom — l'affaire qui secoue toujours le Liban 🇱🇧⚖️
- Advertisement -
Translation available inFrancaisالعربيةArmenienAllemandEspagnolItalienPortugaisRusseChinois
Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

For 30 years, Riad Salamé was hailed as the architect of Lebanon’s financial stability. Today, he is being prosecuted in at least six countries.

The anchoring of the Lebanese pound at 1507.5 in 1997
« Financial engineering » as a « Ponzi » scheme by the World Bank
• Sayrafa and multiple exchange rate waltz
Forry Associates: $330 million in alleged commissions
Surveys in Switzerland, France and Germany
US, British, Canadian sanctions
The Interpol red leaflet
⚖️ Son arrestation, sa libération sous caution, et sa mise en accusation en janvier 2026

LibnaNEWS traces the whole issue, from the origins of the crisis to its latest judicial developments.

Recommande par Libnanews
Suivre le direct Libnanews

Retrouvez les dernieres depeches et mises a jour en direct sur Libnanews Live.

Ouvrir le direct

的 Subscribe to LibnaNEWS for more inquiries on Lebanese news.
LIBNANEWS.COM

Watch the original video on YouTube

- Advertisement -
Article précédent
أطلق ألفا 5G في عدة مناطق في لبنان
Alfa launches 5G in several areas of Lebanon
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IAhttps://libnanews.com
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

A lire aussi