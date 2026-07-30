Alfa launches 5G in several areas of Lebanon

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Alfa’s permanent launch of 5G marks a concrete first step in modernizing the Lebanese mobile network. The public operator activated the service in several areas of Beirut and its suburbs, in coordination with the Ministry of Telecommunications. The cover covers the city centre, Antelias, Dekouane, the port of Beirut and the Baabda presidential palace. Other stations must follow at Dbayé, around the airport, Adlié and Jounieh, before the announced integration of 75 additional sites.

This commissioning remains limited by its perimeter. It does not yet correspond to a national deployment or an immediate transformation of the experience of all subscribers. However, it is an important signal for a country that has accumulated several years of technological delay. 5G arrives in Lebanon when many states in the region already have extensive networks, professional usages are diversifying and the quality of digital infrastructure is becoming a major criterion for businesses, investors and administrations.

Alfa activates 5G in the first five zones

Alfa announced the permanent return of 5G stations already used temporarily during the visit of Pope Leo XIV to Lebanon. These facilities had been used to absorb an exceptional increase in data consumption and to test the network’s capacity in high-use areas. Their retention in service now turns this one-time experience into the first regular offer.

The choice of the first sites responds to several logics. The Beirut centre focuses on government, business, hotels and commercial activities. The port is a strategic infrastructure. Antelias, Dekouane and Dbayé have dense residential and economic areas. The Baabda Palace, for its part, meets institutional and security needs. The airport, Adlié and Jounieh must quickly reach this first cover card.

The operator explains this acceleration by increasing Internet use, particularly during the period of arrival of travellers to Lebanon. Summer holidays and diaspora returns have traditionally caused heavy pressure on mobile networks. Users multiply video calls, content sharing and simultaneous connections. Stations in tourist, commercial and transport areas must therefore absorb larger volumes of data.

The announced deployment of an additional 75 stations will need to determine whether the launch is beyond the technological showcase stage. The number of sites alone is not sufficient. Their location, capacity, frequencies used, quality of fibre connection and availability of electricity will condition actual performance. A 5G antenna connected to a saturated transmission system cannot provide its full potential.

What is 5G?

5G is the fifth generation of mobile networks. It succeeds 4G, which has spread the fast internet on smartphones. The new technology is not just about increasing download speed. It also aims to reduce the response time of the network, connect more devices in the same area and ensure better stability when demand becomes very high.

Under ideal conditions, international standards provide peak flows of up to several gigabits per second. These figures remain theoretical. In daily life, speed depends on the distance with the antenna, the frequency used, the number of connected subscribers, the telephone model and the capacity of the fixed network that transports the data behind mobile stations.

Latency is another important difference. It measures the time it takes for information to leave a device, reach the network and return. Reduced latency makes communications more responsive. It improves online games, video calls, remote industrial operations and certain medical services. It becomes essential when a machine is to receive and execute an instruction almost immediately.

5G also increases the density of connections. The same sector can accommodate more phones, cameras, sensors, connected vehicles or industrial equipment. This capacity is of interest to cities, ports, hospitals, factories and major events. It makes it possible to organise networks in which thousands of objects exchange small amounts of data continuously.

What the user can really expect

For an individual, the first visible benefit will often be a faster connection in the covered areas. Downloading heavy files will take less time. High definition video streaming will be smoother. Connection sharing can better replace a fixed line when it works badly. Video calls are also expected to gain stability in the busy areas.

These improvements will not be automatic. The user shall have a telephone compatible with the frequency bands retained by Alfa. Its SIM card and subscription must allow access to the service. It will also have to be close to an active station. A 5G symbol displayed on the screen does not always guarantee an exceptional flow rate, especially if the network operates in an architecture still largely supported by 4G equipment.

Performance will also depend on the proposed packages. Faster connection often leads to higher consumption. Better quality video uses more data. If the volumes included remain limited or expensive, some subscribers will only partially benefit from the new technology. The Ministry and operators will therefore have to clarify the tariff conditions, the compatibility of the devices and the coverage areas.

4G won’t disappear with this launch. It will continue to provide most traffic for several years. The phones will switch between the two networks depending on the coverage available. The success of the project will depend as much on the improvement of existing 4G as on the installation of new 5G stations.

Useful technology beyond smartphones

The economic interest of 5G goes beyond individual usage. For businesses, it can provide back-up or fixed wireless access in areas that are underserved by fibre. This allows offices, shops or workshops to access high throughput without waiting for new cables. This solution does not always replace fiber, but it can quickly reduce some connectivity deficits.

At the port of Beirut, 5G could support container tracking, video surveillance, vehicle management and logistical data exchange. In hospitals, it can facilitate the transmission of medical imaging, remote surveillance and connection of equipment. In industry, it connects machines and sensors with a reduced response time.

Tourism can also benefit from a more efficient network. Hotels, restaurants, event organizers and visitors now depend on a stable connection. Travellers use their phones to work, travel, pay, book and communicate. Poor network quality directly affects their experience and image of the country.

For the administration, 5G will only be effective if it is integrated into a broader digital strategy. Public services must have reliable platforms, secure data centres and dematerialized procedures. A fast network is not enough when institutions continue to operate with fragmented systems or paper documents.

Why Lebanon was so late

The Lebanese delay is not the result of a single decision. It is the product of successive crises, lack of investment and long-unstable governance. As several Gulf countries launched their first trading networks by the end of the 2010s, Lebanon already had to manage aging infrastructure, high public debt and repeated disagreements over the management of the sector.

The financial crisis opened in 2019 then led to a collapse of investment capacity. The fall in currency reduced the real value of revenues in Lebanese pounds, while telecom equipment, software and spare parts remained billed in foreign currency. Operators encountered difficulties in maintaining stations, paying suppliers and renewing equipment.

Electricity shortages have aggravated the situation. Mobile antennas need continuous power supply. When the public network does not provide enough power, operators use generators, batteries and fuel. This operation increases costs and increases the risk of breakdown. It also diverts some of the budgets that could have financed modernization.

The crisis affected employees in the sector. The decline in real wages has led to departures and social tensions. Skilled technicians have sought jobs abroad or in the international private sector. The deployment of a new generation network requires precise skills in radio, cybersecurity, fibre optics and frequency management.

Governance is long unfinished

The institutional model of telecommunications has also slowed down decisions. The Alfa and Touch mobile networks belong to the State and operate under the supervision of the Ministry. This structure can ensure that revenues remain public, but it also exposes operators to political changes, administrative delays and discussions about how they manage.

The Telecommunications Act adopted in 2002 provided for a clearer market organization and a central role for an independent regulatory authority. Its implementation has long been incomplete. The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority has experienced years of inactivity before its recent reactivation. This has delayed the processing of critical files, including spectrum management, licensing, competition and quality of service.

5G requires a consistent spectrum policy. The State must determine which bands will be used, under what conditions and with what coverage obligations. It must avoid interference, protect public resources and prepare for future services. The consultation launched in 2026 on spectrum reorganization is therefore an important technical step.

Tenders and investments have also suffered from low visibility. International suppliers are reluctant to engage when they are unaware of the payment method, regulatory stability or duration of contracts. A plan announced over several years must be accompanied by a timetable, a budget and transparent rules to become credible.

The weight of the financial crisis and conflicts

Bank collapse has limited access to credit and complicated transfers abroad. Telecommunications companies need to pay for software licenses, radio equipment, servers and technical services. In a paralyzed banking system, these transactions become more costly and slower.

The country also suffered the explosion of the port of Beirut, the pandemic and clashes on the southern border. These events damaged infrastructure, displaced budgetary priorities and increased emergency needs. Public resources have been directed towards fuel, repairs and minimal service maintenance rather than a complete technological transformation.

Conflict-related destruction has affected electricity, transport and communications networks. In some areas, the main objective remains to restore basic coverage. The changeover to 5G cannot therefore be uniform. It will progress first in urban and economic centres, while rural or war-affected areas may expect more.

This difference creates a risk of a digital divide. The inhabitants of Beirut and its suburbs can benefit from faster services, while other areas still face cuts or insufficient coverage. The success of the project will have to be measured by its ability to reduce this gap, not just the number of antennas installed in the capital.

Lebanon facing a region already engaged in 5G

There is a clear regional gap. The Gulf States invested early in 5G and are already preparing more advanced autonomous networks. They use this technology in smart cities, transport, industry and public services. The Middle East and North Africa region is expected to experience a sharp acceleration in adoption in the second half of the decade.

Lebanon is entering the race as other markets move on to a new stage. This delay does not prevent catching up, but it imposes rigorous choices. The country cannot increase its prestige spending. It must concentrate investment on areas where 5G meets a real need, while consolidating fiber, data centres and power supply.

Delay can also offer a limited advantage. Equipment is now more mature and more suppliers offer suitable solutions. Lebanon can learn from the first foreign deployments. It can avoid unnecessary spending and favour architectures that can evolve.

However, this possibility requires a stable policy. A succession of announcements without funding will not suffice. Operators will be required to publish accurate coverage maps, quality indicators and verifiable schedules. Consumers will need to know what they buy and at what level of service they can claim.

The conditions for a true take-off

The first condition remains the extension of fiber optics. 5G antennas must be connected to a transport network capable of delivering large amounts of data. Without fiber or equivalent connection, the flow is blocked behind the station. The mobile and the fixed are therefore not two separate projects. They form the same digital infrastructure.

The second condition concerns electricity. Sites must have stable power supply, efficient batteries and cheaper backup solutions. As long as operators rely heavily on generators, the cost of service will remain high and breakdowns will remain frequent.

The third concerns regulation. The State must set frequencies, coverage obligations, safety standards and consumer rights. It must also monitor the announced quality. A commercial launch should not be limited to the display of a new logo on phones.

The fourth condition concerns prices. 5G will not contribute to the digital economy if it remains reserved for a minority. Packages, compatible telephones and professional services must become available. Public investment must also ensure that the gap between rich and peripheral areas is not widened.

An expected launch, but still to be confirmed

Alfa’s announcement opens a new phase for Lebanese telecommunications. It shows that the first infrastructure can work and that the ministry is seeking to revive a long-weak sector. It also responds to real demand, as data consumption increases and users expect a visible improvement in quality.

It would be premature to talk about a 5G coverage of Lebanon. The first areas represent a small fraction of the territory. The 75 announced stations must be deployed, connected and maintained. Touch will also need to specify its strategy so that access does not depend solely on the chosen operator.

The real test will begin after the announcement effect. Users will compare speeds, stability and prices. Companies will assess the reliability of the service. The authorities will have to explain how 5G links with fibre, sector reform and infrastructure financing.

Lebanon now has first access points to the fifth mobile generation. However, the delay will only be resolved when this technology ceases to be limited to a few neighbourhoods and becomes part of a reliable national network. The upcoming deployments to Dbayé, the airport, Adlié and Jounieh will give an initial indication of the capacity of Alfa and the ministry to transform a local launch into a sustainable deployment.