Nasser Hospital: MSF describes out-of-service services

Doctors Without Borders describes the consequences of the night strike on November 11-12 at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunes. The emergency, radiology, laboratory and operating unit are out of service according to his statement. The organization reported six deaths and 52 injuries. Israel claims to have targeted a Hamas commander, who denies the military use of the compound. The follow-up focuses on the care capabilities affected, not on a new strike on November 13.

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Doctors Without Borders describes a further deterioration of care at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunes, after the Israeli strike of the night of 11-12 November 2026. In its press release of 12 November, the organisation states that emergencies, radiology, laboratory and operating unit are out of service. It reports six deaths and 52 injuries.

At Nasser Hospital, critical capabilities affected

According to MSF, one child and one surgeon are among the people killed. The organisation, installed in a separate building, reported that it had operated three wounded, including two doctors. It also reports significant damage to hospital services and states that no warning was given prior to the attack.

This is a reference establishment for southern Gaza, serving approximately 1.3 million people according to the association. It describes the status of services at the time of the release, without announcing the full closure of the complex or specifying a date for re-operation.

Six deaths in separate counts

The Palestinian Centre for Human Rights confirmed six deaths in the surgical building in its 12 November statement. His investigators identified 25 injured, including staff, patients and accompanying personnel. This figure differs from the 52 injured reported by MSF. Both organizations do not detail the reasons for this discrepancy in their publications.

Among the victims are surgeon Rizk Abu Chouaira and a 13-year-old boy. It places the damage in the al-Yassin building, where patients were receiving care. The numbers of injuries resulting from these surveys do not add up.

Israel claims Hamas target

The Israeli army confirmed the strike on 12 November. It claims to have targeted Mohamed Abu Ismail, presented as the Hamas brigade commander in Khan Yunes, as well as other members of the movement. She accuses him of using the complex as headquarters. Hamas denies this military use. The death of the person in charge was not confirmed in the information available on Thursday.

Doctors and witnesses described two missiles crossing the roof of a five-storey building. Doctor Ayman Abu Obeid, injured during his night shift, reported an explosion in the room where he was sleeping. The damaged rooms contained medical equipment and furniture buried under the dust.

MSF recalls that in January it reported the presence of armed men in certain parts of the complex, outside the spaces where it intervened. She said that she had recently sent new alerts to the competent authorities. The association requires the protection of patients and caregivers.

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