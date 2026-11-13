Private pensioners: 200 billion still claimed

The Teachers’ Union is seeking £200 billion from the Private School Staff Allowance Fund. In his appeal of 12 November, he states that this aid, voted and published in the Official Journal, has still not been disbursed. He asked Yassine Jaber and the three presidencies. This amount remains separate from the additional $450 billion requested in the 2027 budget and does not constitute an individual allowance already paid to pensioners.

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On 12 November, the teachers’ union renewed its request for the payment of 200 billion Lebanese pounds to private pensioners. He asked Finance Minister Yassine Jaber about an aid which he presented as voted and published in the Official Journal for more than three months, but still not disbursed.

This represents part of the $650 billion required to improve pensions. The union also requests the intervention of the President of the Republic, the President of the Council and the Speaker of the House. His appeal concerns the execution of the funding, not the announcement of a new individual allocation.

Private pensioners: an immediate payment request

In its communiqué, the organization describes monthly pensions not exceeding $200, despite their ninefold increase. She invoked the expenses of food, medicine and hospitalization to request urgent intervention. These amounts constitute the union’s finding, not a detailed scale applicable to each pensioner.

The claim relates to the Private School Staff Allowance Fund. The $200 billion credit must support this organization. It therefore does not correspond to a sum directly promised to each pensioner. The appeal of 12 November does not specify an individual allocation or an acquired payment date.

Funding through several stages

The dossier has a long parliamentary history. On 11 December 2025, the Finance and Budget Committee approved the draft transmitted by Decree 1408 of 30 September 2025. It provided for an additional appropriation of £200 billion in the 2025 budget to cover the Fund’s deficit.

The chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Kanaan, explained that an earlier scheme of 650 billion had not been implemented. The government had revised the amount to $200 billion. By that date, the text had yet to pass before the plenary assembly: the vote in committee was not valid for final adoption.

The adoption of credit by Members was then reported in July 2026. The text was based on article 41 of the Act of 15 June 1959 organizing teaching staff in private institutions. The aid was presented as a contribution to the fund’s deficit, not as a general reform of pension calculation.

The remaining 450 billion, a second case

On October 1, the union had already called for the release of the $200 billion. At the same time, he requested that the remaining 450 billion be included in the 2027 draft budget, with an explicit commitment to pay. These two approaches remain distinct: to transfer an approved envelope and to obtain additional appropriations.

The November recovery shows that the union still considers the first stage as unfinished. It calls on the authorities to complete disbursement procedures rather than renew a promise. No transfer schedule confirmed by the Ministry of Finance accompanies this new union intervention.

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