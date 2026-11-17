Beirut Politics accuses the Association of Banks of financing television under editorial conditions and challenges payments related to SGBL and Antoun Sehnaoui. The video advances $1.5 million, including about 900,000 for an unnamed channel, and attributes a refusal to Al Jadeed. These allegations remain unsubstantiated.

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An envelope of $1.5 million for public relations, including approximately $900,000 for a single television, conditions for the selection of guests and payments to media workers: a video by Beirut Politics questions the financial relationship between banks and the Lebanese media. The platform aims at the Association of Banks of Lebanon (ABL), then, in a separate section, SGBL and Antoun Sehnaoui. These charges were not substantiated independently.

An alleged $1.5 million envelope

According to Beirut Politics’s account, the General Assembly of the ABL approved an annual budget of $1.5 million under the heading of public relations. The platform claims that approximately $900,000 would have been allocated to a single television channel, which it does not name. The balance was reportedly distributed among several other channels.

The figures in this video are $1.5 million and $900,000. They differ from the amounts of $2 million and $1 million in some of the same files. These recoveries do not constitute an independent confirmation of the alleged expenses.

Beirut Politics presents its information as elements circulating on this funding. It does not give, in the sequence, the name of the television which would have received the main part. Therefore, it is not possible to identify this beneficiary solely from the published narrative.

Al Jadeed allegedly refused conditions on his guests

The platform claims that Al Jadeed refused the Association’s funds. The reason given would not be their own banking origin, but the conditions attached to them. According to Beirut Politics, the amounts proposed were not limited to advertising or commercial sponsorship.

The charge relates to intervention in the composition of the plateaus: some politicians should have been invited, while others would have been dismissed. Beirut Politics thus evokes a « blacklist » of personalities that the Association would not have wanted to see appearing on the beneficiary channels.

The refusal attributed to Al Jadeed and the existence of this list remain, at this stage, claims by Beirut Politics. The video does not specify the names that would have been included on the list, or those responsible for transmitting such instructions.

SGBL and Antoun Sehnaoui named in question

The second part distinguishes the ABL budget from the expenditure banks would incur separately. Beirut Politics refers to sponsorship of broadcasts, funding of platforms and direct arrangements with journalists. By adding together the various circuits, it advances an order of magnitude of several tens of millions of dollars, without presenting a count allowing to verify it.

The platform allocates a significant part of this direct expenditure to SGBL and Antoun Sehnaoui. It accuses journalists, whom it does not appoint, of distributing monthly payments on its behalf to a large number of media workers. This precise charge of payments by intermediaries is not established by the available independent documents.

These two components are not confused: the $1.5 million advanced for the Association is not presented as the total expenditure of all banks. Similarly, personal financing provided to a banker is not automatically an expense of the institution he or she runs.

No public response from ABL, Al Jadeed, SGBL or Antoun Sehnaoui to these specific charges was found at the time of this update.

Documented financial ties, separate from charges

A report published in July 2023 by The Policy Initiative and the Samir Kassir Foundation describes several Lebanese media financing channels: banking advertising, sponsorship and contributions from people from the sector. He cites Antoun Sehnaoui among the financers of Ici Beirut and IMLebanon. This finding does not demonstrate the monthly payments or guest instructions alleged in the video.

Based on eight qualitative interviews and advertising data, this study estimates TV advertising revenues at $9 million in 2022, compared to about $80 million in 2018. These historical figures do not describe the 2026 market. The report also distinguishes the advertised rates from the actually collected amounts and presents the evaluations of informal funding as testimonials, not as audited accounts.

The Media Ownership Monitor on Lebanon in 2024 noted, for its part, that access to shareholder information did not provide access to the sources of financing and turnover of the media studied. The ownership of a press company and the source of its income remain two different issues.

Financial transparency at the heart of the issue

The issue of Beirut Politics’s accusations thus exceeds the only purchase of advertising spaces. The platform questions a possible influence of financiers on the television debate on banks and depositor interests. A commercial relationship is not enough to prove this influence: clauses, payments and editorial interventions are separate facts.

Act No. 69, promulgated on 27 August 2026 and published on 3 September, provides for registers with the National Media Authority. Articles 16 to 19 of the Act provide for the publication of information, the identification of economic owners and beneficiaries, the declaration of detailed income and their control. Advertising, subscriptions, sales, loans and donations must be distinguished.

The implementation of this mechanism remains a concrete challenge. The Ministry of Information, by an opinion of 12 November, opened the nominations for the selection of a media expert at the Authority from 13 November to 8 December. The existence of new obligations therefore does not mean that the media accounts are already available. It is these data, as well as the guarantees of editorial autonomy, that would allow to measure the real scope of the financial links at the centre of this case.

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