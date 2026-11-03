Judicial experts: deadline as at 28 December

The Lebanese Ministry of Justice has launched the renewal campaign for sworn experts, bankruptcy trustees and supervisors of the registered preventive concordats for more than five years. Applications may be submitted to the Ministry or to LebanonPost agencies until 28 December 2026 inclusive. The file includes recent supporting documentation, proof of registration and mission documentation. Former applications still pending must be refiled in accordance with the announced procedure.

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In Lebanon, judicial experts concerned with the renewal of their registration have until Monday 28 December 2026 included to file their application. The Department of Justice campaign began on October 28. It targets experts sworn in to the courts, trustees in bankruptcy and supervisors of the preventive concordats that have been on the table for more than five years.

Judicial experts: where to file the file?

Decree No. 1398 of 23 October 2026 provides for two ways: the expert service of the Ministry of Justice or the Lebanese agenciesPost. It indicates deposit times from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and until 12 noon on Friday. The department publishes a renewal form to be used to prepare the file.

The form asks for the identity, date of birth, specialty to be renewed, governorate and contact details of the applicant. Translators should also specify their working languages. The application concerns an existing registration: the opinion does not present this campaign as a recruitment of new experts.

The required documents

The file must include the following supporting documentation:

Two certified identity photographs and a criminal record extract dated less than one month.

A medical certificate of less than three months attesting to the absence of illness or disability preventing the exercise of expertise.

A personal undertaking stating that the applicant is neither an official nor an employee of a public administration or establishment.

A copy of the Official Journal establishing the entry in the table.

For engineering, medicine, accounting, topography, pharmacy and bankruptcy trustees, a certificate of membership of the professional body concerned, dated less than one month.

The last three reports submitted to a court during the last five years, when the applicant received expert missions.

A record of the courts which have already entrusted the applicant with tasks.

Translators are required to provide a detailed report on their work over the past five years with supporting documentation. The notice cites in particular the registration of the office and the corresponding tax payments. In the absence of a registered office, he requested a description of the modalities and place of exercise.

The candidate for renewal must also report any previous referrals to the disciplinary body of the experts, with the number of referrals and their dates. The documents must be complete and valid at the deposit. They must be included in a closed cardboard file bearing the name, specialty and governorate.

Former applications need to be updated

Persons still pending may apply for withdrawal from the Registry of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary. The notice requires a new filing under the current procedure, within the announced time limit, for these applications to be considered. It provides for the cancellation of those which are not remitted in time. The opinion also warns that the registrants concerned who do not renew their registration may be considered no longer in the table. The deadline remains 28 December inclusive.

Cover: Beirut courthouse, photo of Libnanews bank archives, photographer and date of shooting not specified. Editorial composition assisted by IA. Illustration image, unrelated to 2026 renewal filings.

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