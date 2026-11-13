Jezzine: transformer in service

Electricity in Lebanon announces the return to the usual supply of Jezzine and the surrounding area since November 11. The 20 MVA reserve transformer, transported from Joub Jannine, was installed and tested in Paul-Arcache. This took place after the breakdown on 29 September. Kamal Hayek inspected the facilities on Thursday, in coordination with the Litani National Office. EDL is also preparing the arrival of a 40 MVA transformer to meet the additional needs of the region.

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Electricity from Lebanon announces the restoration of the usual feeding of Jezzine and neighbouring localities since 11 November 2026. The Jezzine power transformer, with a power of 20 megavoltampers (MVA), was installed, tested and commissioned at the Paul Arcache power plant. In its press release of 12 November, the public institution also indicated that it was preparing the arrival of 40 MVA equipment to meet the growing demand in the region.

The aircraft is now in service from the Joub Jannine station in Western Bekaa. It works at 66 and 15 kilovolt voltage levels. Its delivery was carried out on 6 November with the support of the Lebanese army, prior to installation operations and technical testing.

Jezzine’s electric transformer is in service

The intervention responds to the failure of 29 September, which had severely reduced the service to areas of Jezzin, Iqlim al-Kharroub and the surrounding area. EDL announced a further installation on 7 November. The distribution has since Wednesday regained its pre-default regime, according to the establishment.

The general manager of the EDL, Kamal Hayek, visited Paul Arcache at noon on Thursday 12 November, with the president of the municipality of Aïchiyé, Marcel Aoun. The visit, organized in coordination with the Director General of the National Litani Office, Sami Alawiyé, focused on the electrical installations of the plant and its processing station after commissioning.

Reserve equipment transferred from Bekaa

The 20 MVA transformer had previously operated at Joub Jannine for several years. A 40 MVA equipment had replaced it to accompany the increase in electrical charges in the station and the Western Bekaa. EDL then kept the old aircraft in reserve.

According to the statement issued on 7 November, a first attempt to transfer had met with the opposition of local inhabitants and officials. EDL claimed that its teams had been prevented from completing the operation. Contacts with the political authorities, the security forces and the army then allowed the displacement of 6 November.

The establishment had ensured that this mobilization of a reserve aircraft did not affect the feeding of Joub Jannine and neighbouring localities. In his new statement, he thanked President Joseph Aoun for his follow-up of the case and the army for the protection provided to the technical teams.

A 40 MVA transformer in preparation

EDL is now undertaking the necessary steps to bring a 40 MVA transformer to Paul Arcache’s main station. The announced objective is to meet the additional needs of Jezzine and the surrounding area, on instructions from the President of the Republic.

This strengthening was already one of the steps presented by the South Council on 16 October. The report indicated that a request had been made to the Council for Development and Reconstruction to install 40 MVA equipment for the future needs of the communities of Jezzine. By that date, he had also announced his agreement to finance the repair of a 30 MVA transformer inoperative at the Bisri hydropower plant.

The arrival schedule for the future 40 MVA equipment has not yet been announced by EDL.

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