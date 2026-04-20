Israel reiterates its threats to the inhabitants of southern Lebanon despite the ceasefire

The warning issued by the Israeli army on Monday marks a turning point in the sequence opened by the ceasefire. Since Friday, Lebanese internally displaced persons were starting to return to the South, the Lebanese army was accompanying the returns and public services were reopening roads damaged by the strikes. But with a text in Arabic addressed directly to the inhabitants and an infographic detailing a large red zone, Israel chose to place the truce under an explicit threat: dozens of villages, according to Israel, remain out of reach of civilians.

The message is clear. People are not only called to caution. They are ordered not to cross a line of localities drawn by the Israeli army within Lebanese territory. The document cites 21 villages forming a kind of internal front, from the coast of Tyre to the eastern areas of Marjayoun and Kfar Shuba. Beyond this line, civilians are encouraged not to travel. Further on, more than fifty villages and localities are specifically designated as prohibited from returning.

On X, the Arab-speaking spokesman for the Israeli army, Colonel Avichay Adraee, asked civilians not to go south of the « Advanced Defence Line ».

This new threat comes at a time when the South is barely trying to emerge from the immediate post-war period. Roads open again. Bridges are back in service. Families come back to see what’s left of their homes. Others are still looking for bodies in the rubble or in the affected areas. In this context, the Israeli text does not resemble a mere reminder of security. It looks like a takeover of civilian space by the military tool.

The Israeli army justifies this hardening by claiming that Hezbollah continues activities during the ceasefire. It adds that its forces remain deployed in a « defence zone ». On the ground, this formula amounts to a more concrete reality: the truce does not open a free return, but a return subject to a map, a list of villages and an Israeli military order « until further order ».

A threat to the people

The Israeli text begins as an alert. It is addressed to the people of southern Lebanon, not to a diplomatic audience or an international audience. This choice is not trivial. It means that the Israeli army is not just talking about its positions. It heard of Lebanese civilians themselves speaking in their own language and imposing its own rules of movement.

The first sentence sets out the political framework. During the ceasefire, the document says, the Israeli army continues to deploy in its positions in the South to deal with activities called Hezbollah terrorists. The whole logic of the message lies in this chain. Israel presents its continued presence on the ground not as an exception to the ceasefire, but as the necessary consequence of a continuing threat. It is on this basis that he then justifies the ban on civilians.

The formula used is also carefully chosen. The text says to act « for your safety and that of your family members ». The threat thus presents itself as protection. Military order vocabulary is reworded in the Precautionary Register. Yet, for the inhabitants of the South, the reality remains that of a foreign army that decides whether or not to return home.

This approach to addressing civilians directly changes the nature of the ceasefire. In a classic pattern, a truce reduces violence and allows people to gradually return to their villages, subject to security. Here, the truce remains framed by an Israeli military authority which itself sets the limits of return. It is no longer just a partial cessation of fighting. It’s a conditional suspension.

The document is all the heavier as it comes after several days of confusion. Some residents were able to return to southern localities. Others were prevented. Municipalities called for caution. Hezbollah itself recommended that several families wait until they return to the most exposed areas. The Israeli warning breaks down in this grey area: it replaces uncertainty with a nominative ban.

An inland line in Lebanese territory

The first originality of the warning lies in the line he draws. The infographic broadcast on Monday shows a current red line from west to east inside southern Lebanon. This route does not follow the recognized border. It sinks into Lebanese territory. That’s all at stake.

The localities mentioned in this first circle are clearly identifiable. The text includes Mazraat Bayt al-Sayyad, Majdal Zun, Zibqin, Yater, Sribbine, Haddatha, Beit Yahun, Shaqra, Majdal Selm, Qabrikha, Frun, Zawtar al-Gharbiya, Yohmor al-Shqif, Arnoun, Deir Mimas, Marjayoun, Ibl al-Saqi, al-Mari, Kfar Shuba, Ain Qinya and Ain Ata. This list is not technical. It materializes a stop line.

In other words, the text does not simply say that some border villages remain dangerous. He claims that there is no need to move south of a line of Lebanese villages unilaterally defined by Israel. It is a way to move the practical border of the ceasefire. The international line remains on official maps. But, in fact, another line, military, is proposed to civilians as a limit of return.

The political effect is immediate. A southern area no longer appears to be a Lebanese area temporarily affected by the war, to be reoccupied by its inhabitants as soon as conditions permit. It is redefined as an Israeli defensive depth. The change of vocabulary is fundamental. We move from the language of the truce to that of the glacis.

The document adds to this line a second prohibited. It is said that it is not permitted to approach the Litani area as well as the Salhani and Saluki valleys. Again, this is not a secondary precision. The Litani occupies a central place in all military and diplomatic calculations around southern Lebanon. Mentioning this in an order addressed to civilians considerably broadens the scope of the warning.

Clearly, Israel does not limit only a border band. It also projects its bans towards major roads, valleys and traffic areas. This amounts to increasing pressure far beyond immediate contact with the border.

More than fifty villages placed under ban

The second level of the message is even more direct. After setting the line to the south, from which he recommends no displacement, the Israeli text asks the inhabitants not to cross and not to return to a long list of villages and localities. This time, it is no longer a simple geographical benchmark. This is a nominative prohibition.

The list covers a large part of the Lebanese southern band. It includes al-Biyada, Chamaa, Tayr Harfa, Abu Chash, al-Jebbayn, Naqurah, Dhayra, Matmura, Yarin, Umm Touta, al-Zalloutiyé, Boustan, Chihine, Marwahine, Ramiyé, Beit Lif, Solhan, Aïta al-Shaab, Hanine, Tayri, Rachaf, Yarun, Maroun al-Ras, Bint Jbeil, Ainata, Kounine, Aïteroun, Blida, Mhaibib, Mays al-Jabal, Qalaat Daba, Hula, Markaba, Talloussa, Bani Hayyane, Rabb al-Thalathine, Adaish, Kfar Kila, Taybé, Deir Siriane, Qantara, Aalman, Addchit al-Qoussair, al-Qoussair, Maysat, Labbouné, Iskandayrouna, Khybay, Khama, Al-Qoussa, Sha.

The list is so long that it produces an almost bureaucratic effect. That is precisely what makes her fearsome. A general threat leaves room for interpretation. A list of villages turns bullying into a provisional settlement. Every resident can find his locality, that of his relatives or that of his land. The message then ceases to be abstract.

In several cases, these villages have been among the hardest hit since the start of the offensive. Houses were destroyed there. Infrastructure was sprayed there. Families have been displaced there for weeks. To prohibit the return to these localities today amounts to a material prolongation of the effects of war by a military order.

The heaviest point is probably there. The document is not intended for empty areas. It is aimed at villages whose inhabitants are seeking to return, to assess damage, to recover property, to find relatives or to repair what may still be. The Israeli order does not just suspend a movement. It aims for return trajectories already started.

An Israeli map to freeze the ground

In this case, information technology plays a decisive role. On the document, the red zone runs over almost the entire width of South Lebanon. She marries the border, then goes up inland, integrating localities and following a military line of operation presented as an « advanced defence line ». The representation is simple. That’s what makes him strong.

For a resident, the card immediately says two things. First, that the Israeli army wants to give a stable face to its internal deployment. Then whether this deployment is not described as a one-time or improvised measure. It is presented as a security architecture. War often produces blurred movements. The map claims to turn this blur into order.

The uniform red colour also has its range. It transforms a fabric of villages, roads, orchards and hills into a single strategic block. Civilian life disappears behind military logic. The names remain, but they are absorbed in an area. This representation is already a form of power. She says what one can look at as a inhabited space and what one should look at as a control space.

The document also mentions a « advanced maritime defence zone ». This element has not been commented on, but it counts. It means that the logic of prohibition does not stop at the only terrestrial ribbon. It also affects the coastal façade, even though the return to the South involves essential coastal axes and the rehabilitation of several traffic infrastructures.

Basically, infographic is not an accessory. It is used to install a reality. She said to the Lebanese: this is the area, this is the line, this is the villages, this is the order. In a conflict where the battle of maps counts almost as much as that of positions, this type of document weighs heavily.

Return of displaced persons

This hardening comes at the worst moment for the people of the South. Since the truce came into effect, thousands of internally displaced persons have returned to some localities. The images of the last few days show car lines, families returning to Nabatiyah, Tyre, the southern suburbs of Beirut or partially accessible villages, often to discover devastated neighbourhoods.

The Lebanese State had begun to accompany this movement. The Lebanese army announced that it was escorting the people back to several villages in the South. The Ministry of Public Works has initiated the rehabilitation of roads and bridges, including around the Qasmiyeh International Bridge, in order to reconnect the areas cut off by the bombings.

In this context, the Israeli warning acts as a political closure where Beirut was trying to reopen territorial continuity. Roads can be repaired. Bridges can be returned to service. But if the Israeli army publishes a list of forbidden villages, the return remains suspended on its green light. The control of the ground prevails over the civilian logic of reconstruction.

This contradiction is expected to weigh very quickly. A family who still hesitated to return to a village near the border will see in this text a reason more to wait. Another, who has already returned, will understand that she remains exposed to an order for departure or a new military operation. Entrepreneurs who had to intervene to clear, rebuild or rehabilitate networks will also hesitate.

The most likely result, in the short term, is an increase in in-between. Thousands of internally displaced persons will not be fully returned or settled elsewhere. They will remain suspended from Israeli military decisions, local security assessments and Lebanese State capabilities to maintain a minimum presence on the ground.

An increasingly asymmetric ceasefire

The Israeli warning also sheds light on the nature of the ceasefire itself. Officially, the truce had to reduce violence and open a space for de-escalation. In practice, however, it leaves a strong asymmetry. Israel retains control of the sky, maintains positions in the South, publishes maps, lists villages and threatens to prevent returns. Lebanon, for its part, is trying to restore its roads, accompany its displaced and contain the violations.

This asymmetry is already being read in the events of the last hours. Overflights of drones were reported over Beirut, its southern suburbs, Baalbek and several southern regions. In the South, strikes, demolitions of buildings and aerial surveillance operations were reported again despite the truce. The Israeli message does not fall into an empty sky. It is part of a continuous pressure.

Politically, the document also aims to set the narrative. Israel claims to remain in its positions in response to Hezbollah’s activities. This allows it to present its prohibitions as defensive and not as an extension of a presence imposed on Lebanese territory. But from the point of view of the people of the South, reality is a much simpler fact: they cannot go home freely.

This situation may further fuel the fragility of the ceasefire. The more the return is blocked, the more frustration. The more the Israeli army maintains an internal line and forbidden villages, the more the South resembles a zone under lasting stress. And the longer this constraint lasts, the more the truce ceases to be seen as a step towards stabilization.

Beirut in the face of a fait accompli on the ground

For the Lebanese authorities, the problem is now twofold. There is Israeli military pressure itself. And there is the Israeli temptation to turn this pressure into territorial reality. The map released on Monday is not an annex. It gives form, colour and language to this attempt.

Official Lebanon can politically refuse this logic. He may recall that the recognized border has not changed. It can report violations and continue the rehabilitation of infrastructure. But, in the short term, it cannot ignore that the actual circulation in the South still depends on a balance of power imposed by Israel.

This is what makes new Israeli threats much more than an episode of military communication. They say, in essence, that the truce is not worth full return. They also say that Israel itself intends to choose the depth of security it accords within Lebanese territory. Finally, they recall that the first issue in the coming days will be not only the diplomatic survival of the ceasefire, but the very concrete question of who decides, in South Lebanon, to open or close villages to their own inhabitants.