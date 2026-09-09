Israel furious, 12 European countries target settlements in West Bank

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Israel faces a new diplomatic offensive by several of its Western allies. Twelve countries, including France, the United Kingdom and Canada, announced on Tuesday, September 8, their intention to impose, support or study trade restrictions against Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. The decision was based on the increase in settler violence against Palestinians and the acceleration of settlement projects. Israel reacted strongly, particularly against London, by announcing the closure of the British Consulate in Jerusalem.

Twelve countries target trade with colonies

The initiative brings together Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Their Foreign Ministers issued a joint statement on Tuesday.

However, not all 12 governments are at the same stage. Their text confirms their intention to introduce national restrictions, support European measures on trade in goods from colonies, or actively explore these options. The modalities will therefore depend on the specific procedures of each State.

The United Kingdom, France and Canada are more directly committed to national bans on colony products. London announced a ban on imports. Paris also plans to ban products from Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

This distinction is important: it is not a general trade embargo against Israel. The measures announced concern property derived from settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, which are considered by signatory countries to be illegal under international law.

The West Bank at the heart of diplomatic pressure

Thesanctions against settlements in the West Bankthe situation on the ground, according to the 12 governments. Their statement refers to an unprecedented level of settler violence and accelerated expansion of Israeli settlements.

Ministers directly question Israeli government policy. They believe that it threatens the possibility of a two-State solution, with Israel and a Palestinian State living side by side.

The twelve countries call on Israel to immediately halt the expansion of settlements. They also demand that perpetrators of settler violence be held accountable and that charges against Israeli forces be investigated.

This initiative marks an evolution of Western pressure. So far, several European governments had favoured diplomatic condemnation or targeted sanctions against certain settlers and organizations. The restriction of trade with colonies introduces a broader economic dimension, although the volume of trade concerned remains limited.

Project E1 speeds up confrontation

The E1 settlement project is central to the decision announced on Tuesday. The 12 countries denounce the publication of Israeli tenders for this strategic area of the West Bank.

Located east of Jerusalem, sector E1 is particularly sensitive due to its geographical location. Its development could further complicate the territorial continuity of a future Palestinian State and strengthen the separation between East Jerusalem and parts of the West Bank.

France directly linked its decision to the expansion of settlements, to the violence and progress of the E1 project. Paris believes that these developments threaten the viability of the two-state solution.

This position is consistent with that of the United Kingdom and Canada. The leaders of the three countries had agreed on the need to act to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

Israel is responding and attacking the United Kingdom

The Israeli reaction was particularly harsh towards London. Israel announced the closure of the British Consulate in East Jerusalem following the measures announced by the British Government. This representation plays a role in the United Kingdom’s relations with the Palestinians.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar denounced foreign interference. Israel also announced restrictions against several British personalities.

The tension had been exacerbated by the words of the British Foreign Minister, Ed Miliband. Before Parliament, he accused extremist settlers of participating in a process of « ethnic cleansing » in certain areas of the West Bank. He felt that London could no longer limit itself to denouncing the situation.

However, the British Government claims that its measures do not target the Israeli population or trade with Israel as a whole. London intends to distinguish between Israeli territory and settlements in the occupied territories.

A strong political economic measure

The immediate commercial impact of the bans may remain relatively limited. Exports directly from settlements represent a small fraction of trade between Israel and its Western partners. However, the political scope of the decision is more important.

By coordinating their actions, the twelve countries seek to make concrete the distinction they make between Israel and the territories occupied since 1967. They also want to increase the economic cost of settlement expansion activities.

The European Union remains divided on the response to Israeli policy in the West Bank. The lack of consensus among the Twenty-Sevent urges some States to favour national decisions or coalitions of countries that share the same position.

The measures will therefore not necessarily be identical. Some governments may directly prohibit imports of settlement products. Others can support European regulation, reinforce obligations imposed on businesses or examine additional sanctions.

Pressure that goes beyond colony products

The United Kingdom is also considering sanctions against individuals, businesses and organizations that support, facilitate or benefit from certain settlement activities. This approach could extend the scope of the scheme beyond the goods produced in the settlements.

In particular, London indicated that actors involved in the development of the E1 project could be involved. The UK scheme should therefore combine trade restrictions with targeted sanctions.

For France, the practical details and timetable for implementation are yet to be clarified. The political announcement is made, but its implementation will have to go through the necessary legal and administrative mechanisms.

The twelve Governments also reaffirmed their opposition to the measures they equated with annexation of Palestinian land and forced displacement. Their declaration places trade restrictions in a broader strategy to preserve the two-State solution.

Diplomatic confrontation should now move towards the practical application of measures. National schedules, the exact definition of prohibited products and the possible extension of sanctions to settlement-related companies will be the next points to be monitored, while Israel has already begun to respond with diplomatic measures against the United Kingdom.