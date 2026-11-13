Iran: CENTCOM contests reported preparations

CENTCOM calls « pure speculation » an Israeli report on a possible resumption of operations against Iran. In Jerusalem, the meeting between Netanyahu and Eisenkot led to divergent accounts of the urgency of a strike. Washington maintains its pressure on Tehran, while the Israeli political transition continues in a tense climate.

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The Central Command of the US Army, CENTCOM, called « pure speculation » an Israeli report announcing preparations for a possible resumption of operations against Iran. In a response issued on 13 November, a command official indicated that he did not have any updates on the United States military device in the Middle East.

The day before, Israeli public television reported, quoting an anonymous American official, that CENTCOM had invited representatives of the Israeli army present in the United States to prepare for a possible future resumption of operations. Similar messages were reportedly transmitted to the Gulf countries through security channels.

CENTCOM challenges the story of preparations

The report related these supposed messages to the American device in the area. It referred to about 200 refuelling aircraft spread between the Middle East and Europe, as well as two aircraft carriers and the expected arrival of a third. These figures and timetable were advanced by the source of the report, without confirmation by the American command.

CENTCOM’s response comes in a period of persistent tensions around Iran. Donald Trump had declared on 9 November that he was not planning any further major strikes immediately, while maintaining the blockade. On 12 November, he claimed that the United States did not need an agreement with Tehran and asked JD Vance to focus on domestic issues.

In Jerusalem, a meeting on security

In Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu received Gadi Eisenkot on 12 November for a security briefing. The leader of the Yashar party was instructed by President Isaac Herzog to form the next government after the elections on 27 October. Netanyahu remains head of the outgoing government during this transition.

According to an Israeli chain, the army told the two officials that an Israeli strike against Iran was not an immediate emergency. However, it would have advocated that Israel should participate in an operation if Washington decided to resume its attacks.

Another channel gave a different reading from the meeting. One source told him that the information submitted must dispel the suspicions of Eisenkot about Netanyahu’s motives. No official reports detailing the military assessment on Iran have been published.

Political transition fuels disagreement

Prior to that meeting, Eisenkot had asked the Prime Minister to refrain from military decisions that could wait until a Knesset government took office. He warned against the use of the armed forces in the absence of a direct and immediate threat requiring an urgent response.

Defense Minister Israel Katz rejected the idea that the executive must obtain permission from the opposition to act. He assured that Netanyahu, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and himself shared the same appreciation of the Iranian threat and worked in coordination.

The Prime Minister’s office announced a security cabinet meeting for Sunday. Eisenkot has 28 days to try to form a coalition, with the possibility of requesting an extension of 14 days.

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