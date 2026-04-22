In Lebanon, on 21 and 22 April, a specific fear was revived: that of a truce that did not collapse by an official decision, but by a series of incidents that reconstituted the logic of war. Israeli strikes in the South, Hezbollah's response to northern Israel, bombing in West Bekaa, and then Donald Trump's extension of the ceasefire with Iran at Pakistan's request: the sequence reveals less than two separate crises than the same regional power ratio, which Washington tries to compartmentalize without really achieving it.
In Lebanon, on 21 and 22 April, a specific fear was revived: that of a truce that did not collapse by an official decision, but by a series of incidents that reconstituted the logic of war. Israeli strikes in the South, Hezbollah's response to northern Israel, bombing in West Bekaa, and then Donald Trump's extension of the ceasefire with Iran at Pakistan's request: the sequence reveals less than two separate crises than the same regional power ratio, which Washington tries to compartmentalize without really achieving it.
In Lebanon, on 21 and 22 April, a specific fear was revived: that of a truce that did not collapse by an official decision, but by a series of incidents that reconstituted the logic of war. Israeli strikes in the South, Hezbollah's response to northern Israel, bombing in West Bekaa, and then Donald Trump's extension of the ceasefire with Iran at Pakistan's request: the sequence reveals less than two separate crises than the same regional power ratio, which Washington tries to compartmentalize without really achieving it.
In Lebanon, on 21 and 22 April, a specific fear was revived: that of a truce that did not collapse by an official decision, but by a series of incidents that reconstituted the logic of war. Israeli strikes in the South, Hezbollah's response to northern Israel, bombing in West Bekaa, and then Donald Trump's extension of the ceasefire with Iran at Pakistan's request: the sequence reveals less than two separate crises than the same regional power ratio, which Washington tries to compartmentalize without really achieving it.