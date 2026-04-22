Does the mirror close on Lebanon?

There are moments in the history of nations where real ceases to be a distant rumor to become a brutal face-to-face. Lebanon may be at that very moment. For more than a decade, the Western capitals — from the International Monetary Fund to the World Bank, through the European Union — have consistently repeated the same demand: reform your state. And for more than a decade, Lebanon has responded by silence, or worse, by the illusion of the movement.

But what reforms are we really talking about? No slogans, no institutional cosmetics. It is a change of nature.

Independent justice, first. Independent of politicians, independent of banks, independent of networks of influence that have confused the state with their private interests. A justice capable of summoning, judging and condemning, without a phone ringing, without immunity that protects, without compromise that dilutes.

An electoral system then freed from party control, clientelism and militia. A vote that is no longer an act of allegiance, but a sovereign choice. A Parliament that is no longer the mirror of confessional balances, but the expression of real political will.

Financial control, worthy of the name. A Court of Auditors which is not a decorative institution but a dreaded authority capable of opening cases, questioning ministers, demanding accounts — and obtaining answers.

And then, at the top of this building, a simple but revolutionary idea in the Lebanese context: accountability. That the Presidents, Ministers and Members of Parliament report to an independent body composed of powers.

None of this has been done. Nothing. More than ten years of injunctions, more than six years of financial collapse, and still the same inertia.

And yet, the context has changed. The war between Israel and Hezbollah is fighting the cards. The Lebanese State seems to want to enter the diplomatic dance, evoking a possible peace.

But to negotiate, you have to exist. And to exist, one must be sovereign.

This implies an army capable of imposing state authority over the entire territory. An army equipped, financed, supported, with deterrent capabilities superior to any non-state force.

That Hezbollah remains a political actor is a debate. But his military arm should not be controlled by the state.

The question then becomes brutal: how can international aid be sought without offering guarantees?

Lebanon’s partners do not refuse to help. They refuse to finance a shipwreck.

Because helping Lebanon today, without reform, would fuel a escape mechanism. Pour water into a broken container.

Lebanon lacks neither intelligence nor human resources. He lacks an act of rupture.

For decades, Lebanese architecture has been based on an implicit compromise: everyone captures a share of the state, each protects its network. This model worked as long as the money entered. He collapsed as soon as the flows dried up.

Instead of rebuilding, the system tried to survive. The depositors paid. The change paid. But the mechanisms remained intact.

The world has changed. Where there was indulgence, there is now conditionality.

Transparency. Independence. Traceability.

Even military aid now implies political coherence: it is not possible to finance an army embodying the state while accepting that this state is competing.

Does Lebanon want to be a state, or a platform?

A State involves rules, a hierarchy, a monopoly of force. A platform tolerates external influences.

Ambiguity is no longer a strategy. It’s a vulnerability.

Funding exists. But they are conditioned to one thing: the certainty that they will not be diverted.

The paradox is cruel: the longer Lebanon tarries to reform, the more it weakens its ability to obtain the means of its sovereignty.

So, what’s left?

A choice.

Continue in slow erosion. Or cause a shock of credibility.

A moment when something really changes. Where a judge acts. Where a minister answers. Where an institution works.

International trust is not decreed. It goes off.

Lebanon is not condemned. He’s suspended.

Between rebirth and disappearance.

The mirror is here.

But it will not remain open indefinitely.