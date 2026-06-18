He is one of the most singular artists of his generation.

Composer, arranger, virtuoso pianist, singer and television host, Ghassan Yamamine has been one of the most popular musical personalities in the Arab world for more than fifteen years thanks to his weekly « Musical » broadcast since 2012 on MTV Lebanon.

But behind the TV man lies a passionate musician, author of many compositions and arrangements, able to make dialogue between cultures, languages and emotions with rare elegance.

In March 2024, he performed for the first time on a stage and it was in Paris. Success surpasses all expectations: representations are complete and word-of-mouth creates a real phenomenon among the Francophone and international public.

Since then, Ghassan Yamamine has been playing concerts around the world and today brings together more than a million people on social networks, seduced by his voice, his sensitivity and his ability to transmit emotion without artifice.

At the heart of his repertoire is a tutelary figure: Charles Aznavour.

There is a particular history between the two artists. They met and shared deep mutual respect. Ghassan Yammine does not interpret Aznavour as a mere tribute: he revives an artistic heritage based on the sincerity, elegance and power of human narrative.

This proximity is also echoed in the journeys of their respective peoples. Charles Aznavour, born Shahnourh Varinag Aznavourian, was the son of Armenian refugees fleeing the tragedies of the 20th century. Ghassan Yammine is the result of a Lebanon whose contemporary history has also been marked by conflict, exile and resilience.

Beyond borders and generations, their stories converge around the same conviction: music can preserve memory, bring people together and bring hope.

Through the greatest songs of Aznavour, but also a repertoire mixing classic Lebanese and personal creations, Ghassan Yamamine offers a deeply humane musical journey, carried by emotion, transmission and dialogue of cultures.

After a first Parisian triumph and a remarkable international tour, he returns to France today for an exceptional appointment at Salle Gaveau. He is accompanied by the musicians of the Monster Orchestra, directed by Steve Journey

A concert where one not only celebrates an immense repertoire, but also the story of an artist who has become an emotional smuggler.



PRACTICAL INFORMATION

AZNAVOUR INTERPRET YAMMIN

Date:22 november 2026 / 8.30 pm

Place:Salle Gaveau /45 Rue La Boétie, 75008 ParisBILLETRY:https://ghassanyammine-paris2026.fr/