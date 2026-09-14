Dory Chamoun died in Lebanon at 94

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Lebanon learned Monday, September 14, 2026 of the death of Dory Camille Chamoun, former deputy of the Chouf and former president of the National Liberal Party. One of the country’s oldest political families, the son of former President Camille Chamoun died at the age of 94. The announcement, broadcast early in the afternoon, marks the disappearance of a leader who had gone through decades of Lebanese political life, from civil war to post-war, before transmitting the leadership of the party to his son Camille Dory Chamoun.

Dory Chamoun died at 94

The death of Dory Chamoun was announced in Lebanon on Monday, 14 September. Several Lebanese media have subsequently confirmed the death of the former parliamentarian and leader of the National Liberal Party. Born on 8 November 1931 in Deir el-Qamar, Shuf, he is said to have been 95 years old in November.

The first available announcements do not detail the specific circumstances of the death at this stage. They focus on his political path and the responsibilities he has exercised. Information on funerals, official condolences and planned ceremonies needs to be clarified.

The disappearance of Dory Chamoun directly affects a historical formation of the Lebanese Christian scene. It also concerns Deir el-Qamar, a locality to which his political and municipal path remained closely linked. His son, Camille Dory Chamoun, now leads the National Liberal Party and sits in Parliament.

Camille Chamoun’s heir entered politics for a long time

Dory Chamoun was the son of Camille Nimr Chamoun, President of the Lebanese Republic from 1952 to 1958 and founder of the National Liberal Party. This sonage placed it very early in a family whose history is confused with several major episodes of Lebanese political life in the second half of the twentieth century.

His younger brother, Dany Chamoun, had also held a central position in the National Liberal Party. Dany Chamoun, his wife Ingrid and two of their children were murdered in October 1990. After this major break in Chamoun family and political history, Dory Chamoun took the lead.

He led the National Liberal Party for about three decades. In April 2021, the presidency of the formation passed to his son Camille Dory Chamoun. Dory Chamoun then became the honorary president, keeping a symbolic place in a party founded by his father in 1958.

His journey is thus part of a family continuity rare by its duration. Three generations of the Chamoun family held successively important responsibilities in this formation: Camille Chamoun, Dany Chamoun, then Dory Chamoun and now Camille Dory Chamoun.

Deir el-Qamar, the other anchor of Dory Chamun

Beyond partisan duties, Dory Chamoun built an important part of his career in Deir el-Qamar, his family’s historic cradle in the Shuf. He was elected head of the municipality in 1998.

This local anchoring has been a constant dimension of its public activity. While the National Liberal Party had boycotted several parliamentary elections held during the period of strong Syrian influence on Lebanon, Dory Chamoun had chosen to participate in municipal life.

The town hall of Deir el-Qamar thus offered him a political ground for action separate from the parliament. He retained this function until the period before his entry into the Chamber of Deputies in 2009.

The connection with the Chouf was not only family history. It resulted in a concrete electoral settlement. In the parliamentary elections of June 2009, Dory Chamoun won the Maronite seat of the Chouf and became a deputy.

Member of Parliament for Chouf from 2009 to 2018

His 2009 election marked his return to institutional leadership. Dory Chamoun served in Parliament until the end of the legislature in 2018. His mandate took place during a period of strong political tensions in Lebanon, including divisions between the 8-Mar and 14-Mar blocs, the war in Syria and the long Lebanese institutional crises.

Dory Chamoun was in the political camp against Syrian presence and influence in Lebanon. This line was one of the most constant markers on his journey since the 1990s.

In particular, the National Liberal Party had boycotted the legislative elections of 1992, 1996 and 2000. After the assassination of former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri on 14 February 2005, Dory Chamoun participated in the political dynamic that accompanied the major demonstrations of that year and the withdrawal of Syrian troops from Lebanon.

This direction explains some of its alliances after 2005. However, it does not summarize the whole of its journey, marked also by changing relations with the other Christian forces and by the balances peculiar to the Chouf.

Dory Chamoun’s death closes a long family sequence

With the death of Dory Chamoun, a generation directly linked to Camille Chamoun’s presidency disappeared from the Lebanese political scene. Born before Lebanon’s independence in 1943, he experienced the era of the young Republic, the presidency of his father, the civil war, the Syrian period of guardianship, the Syrian withdrawal of 2005 and subsequent political recompositions.

His trajectory was also marked by the tragedies suffered by the Chamoun family. The assassination of Dany Chamoun in 1990 had profoundly changed the leadership of the National Liberal Party and led Dory Chamoun to assume a leading political role.

However, the death announced on 14 September did not cause a vacancy at the head of the party. The political succession had already been organized in 2021 with the election of Camille Dory Chamoun as President of the National Liberal Party. He was then elected as a deputy in the 2022 legislatures.

The immediate consequence is therefore above all symbolic and historical. The National Liberal Party loses its former president and one of its main post-war representatives. Deir el-Qamar also lost a former mayor and former deputy whose name had been associated for decades with the public life of the Shuf.

The tributes and funerals now expected

As the announcement is very recent, the sequence of political reactions is just beginning. The positions of Lebanese officials, the tributes of the National Liberal Party and the funeral arrangements should specify in the next few hours the institutional scope of the disappearance.

At this stage, the information published confirms the death of Dory Chamoun on Monday, 14 September 2026 and recalls his main functions: former president of the National Liberal Party, former deputy of the Chouf and former president of the municipality of Deir el-Qamar.

The official details of the place and date of the funeral are expected. They will be the next concrete step after the announcement of the disappearance of one of the last Lebanese political figures directly from the family generation of former President Camille Chamoun.