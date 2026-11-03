Doha welcomes Arab air carriers

Qatar Airways hosts the 59th meeting of the Organisation of Arab Air Carriers in Doha from 2 to 4 November 2026. More than 200 leaders and representatives of the sector participate in this meeting dedicated to the common priorities of regional aviation. Resolutions are not yet established in the sources consulted.

9

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The 59th General Assembly of the Organization of Arab Air Carriers (AACO) opened in Doha on 2 November. Qatar Airways hosts the meeting until 4 November 2026 at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel. More than 200 industry leaders and representatives participate, according to the company.

A meeting on sector priorities

The opening gave the floor to Hamad Al-Khater, Managing Director of the Qatar Airways Group and Chairman of the Assembly, as well as Abdul Wahab Teffaha, General Secretary of AACO. The discussions focus on the transformations of air transport and the priorities common to the airlines in the region.

The meeting brings together the heads of member companies, partner carriers and representatives of industry organisations. It is hosted by the Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdelrahmane Al-Thani.

Work until 4 November

The calendar published by AACO confirms the three days of meeting. The elements available relate to openness and the general programme: they do not yet permit the submission of final resolutions or new financial commitments as adopted.

Cover: speech at the rostrum of the 59th AACO General Assembly in Doha. Photo: Qatar Airways / press kit received on November 3, 2026, unspecified photographer. Editorial use related to the event. Dress Libnanews.

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews