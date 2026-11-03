Doha welcomes Arab air carriers

The 59th General Assembly of the Organization of Arab Air Carriers (AACO) opened in Doha on 2 November. Qatar Airways hosts the meeting until 4 November 2026 at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel. More than 200 industry leaders and representatives participate, according to the company.
A meeting on sector priorities
The opening gave the floor to Hamad Al-Khater, Managing Director of the Qatar Airways Group and Chairman of the Assembly, as well as Abdul Wahab Teffaha, General Secretary of AACO. The discussions focus on the transformations of air transport and the priorities common to the airlines in the region.
The meeting brings together the heads of member companies, partner carriers and representatives of industry organisations. It is hosted by the Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdelrahmane Al-Thani.
Work until 4 November
The calendar published by AACO confirms the three days of meeting. The elements available relate to openness and the general programme: they do not yet permit the submission of final resolutions or new financial commitments as adopted.
Cover: speech at the rostrum of the 59th AACO General Assembly in Doha. Photo: Qatar Airways / press kit received on November 3, 2026, unspecified photographer. Editorial use related to the event. Dress Libnanews.
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