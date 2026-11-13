Autism at the USJ: care and inclusion in the program

The 5th University Day on Autism Spectrum Disorders is organized by the USJ on Friday 13 November 2026. Starting at 2 p.m., the announced interventions address care, late diagnosis, assessment and dental care. A second session, beginning at 4.15 p.m., focuses on teaching support and school inclusion in Lebanon. Admission is free at the Raymond and Aida Najjar Auditorium of the Faculty of Medicine; the closure was announced at 6.15 p.m.

5

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

This Friday, November 13, 2026, St. Joseph’s University in Beirut organizes its fifth academic day devoted to the spectrum disorders of autism. After a morning dedicated to screening and clinic, the afternoon must address care, late diagnosis and school inclusion. The entrance is free at the auditorium Raymond and Aida Najjar, at the Faculty of Medicine of the USJ.

For those wishing to join the meeting this afternoon, two sequences are announced: care from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., then education and Lebanese structures from 4.15 p.m. to 6.15 p.m. All times indicated are those in Beirut. This is the program announced by the university, not a report of the interventions.

Autism: care and late diagnosis from 2 p.m

The first afternoon session brings together several disciplines. Isabelle Amado must intervene from Paris by video conference on psychosocial rehabilitation. At 2.30 p.m., Eliane Abureili Besson will discuss the late diagnosis and its consequences.

Two presentations will follow: at 3 p.m., Nidal Nakad, Dima Atieh and Edith Kouba Hreich will address the assessment of autistic behaviour and validation in Lebanon of the ECA2 and ECA-P tools. At 3:30 p.m., Léa Nakhle will present a work on occupational therapy and dental care in the child with an autism spectrum disorder around a sensory kit.

These titles announce the themes of the papers. They alone do not make it possible to conclude that an intervention is effective or to know the results of the work presented.

School and accompaniment from 4.15 p.m

After a 15-minute break, the final sequence will focus on education, schools and centres in Lebanon. Micheline Khoury El Yamamine will open this part on the pedagogical accompaniment of the students concerned. Maria Mamva will then present an assessment of the knowledge of autism among teachers and the Lebanese population.

The end of the afternoon will give a place to the associative and school experience. An intervention by Anita El Hage was announced around the fifty years of SESOBEL, before that of Zeina Boustany on inclusion in schools. Closing is on the agenda at 6.15 p.m.

Information to get there today

The meeting takes place at the Faculty of Medicine of Saint Joseph University, in the auditorium Raymond and Aida Najjar. The official poster indicates a free entry. For practical accuracy, the faculty publishes the number +961 1 421 235 and the address fm@usj.edu.lb.

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews