Trump returns Israel and Iran back to back

A ceasefire that changes pressure

Donald Trump chose to send Israel and Iran back to back, Monday, June 8, 2026, after a night of cross strikes that threatened to reopen a direct regional war. The US President called on both sides to stop firing and affirmed that the final discussions on a broader peace were continuing. The message is directed at Tehran, who has been ordered to suspend its efforts, but also Israel, who is invited not to turn a response into a new campaign. This symmetry marks a political change. Washington is no longer just supporting its Israeli ally. He’s trying to take command of the calendar.

Iran announced the end of its last wave of attacks against Israel, while laying a clear condition. According to a news agency, Tehran believes that it has provided a painful response to the Israeli strikes near Beirut, but warns that it will resume its fire if Israel continues its operations in Lebanon. The Iranian suspension is therefore not a permanent de-escalation. It looks like a tactical pause, designed to respond to the American call without abandoning the link between the Lebanese front and the Iranian file. It is this link that complicates any mediation.

For Israel, the sequence is more delicate. Benjamin Netanyahu had been warned by Donald Trump not to immediately respond to Iranian missiles. Yet the Israeli army hit Iran at night, aiming for military objectives and a petrochemical infrastructure described as linked to Iranian ballistic capabilities. The White House therefore saw its ally act against his public desire for restraint. This episode reveals an increasingly visible tension between Washington and Tel Aviv, as both leaders enter sensitive electoral calendars.

Washington seeks to regain control

The American priority is to avoid a war that could result in its bases, ships and allies in the Gulf. The United States also wants to preserve negotiations with Iran. These discussions cover regional war, sanctions, shipping, the Strait of Ormuz and security guarantees. In this context, every Israeli strike in Lebanon can provoke an Iranian reaction. Each Iranian missile can then provide Israel with a response motive. This mechanism makes the ceasefire indispensable in Washington.

Donald Trump therefore used a formula that places both opponents under responsibility. He called for an immediate cessation of fire and presented peace as a goal that was still accessible. He also maintained the pressure on Iran by saying that the US blockade would remain in force until a final agreement was reached. This method combines constraint and promise. She told Tehran that de-escalation does not mean an end to the means of pressure. She told Israel that the White House would not necessarily allow her to set the pace of war alone.

The American tone has changed because the risk has changed. The Israeli strikes in Iran, the Iranian missiles to Israel, the Houthis fire from Yemen and the threats to the Red Sea create a space of crisis far beyond Lebanon. Oil has responded to the increase. Regional markets have declined. Chanceries understood that the crisis could affect trade routes and the global economy. For Donald Trump, letting the sequence escape American control would be a diplomatic and political failure.

Iran suspends, but does not detach Lebanon

Iran’s decision to suspend its strikes is based on several calculations. Tehran wants to show that it restored a form of deterrence after the strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut. He also wants to avoid appearing as the actor who sabotages negotiations with Washington. By announcing the end of the wave of attacks, Iran can say that it hears the call for a ceasefire. By making this pause conditional upon the cessation of Israeli operations in Lebanon, however, he recalls that Hezbollah remains at the heart of its regional machinery.

This position contradicts Israeli and American reading. Israel would like to treat Hezbollah as a separate Lebanese file. Washington wants to isolate negotiations with Iran from the fighting in South Lebanon. Iran refuses this separation. He considers that military pressure on his Lebanese ally is part of the same balance of power. The suspension of Iranian strikes therefore does not dissociate the fronts. It associates them even more, as it transforms Israeli behaviour in Lebanon into a condition of calm between Israel and Iran.

This logic gives Lebanon a central place in the ceasefire. If Israel again strikes Dahiyeh or intensifyes its operations in the South, Tehran can claim that its conditions have been violated. If Hezbollah continues its attacks against Israeli forces or northern Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu can argue that no restraint is possible. The ceasefire thus depends on actors who are not all around the same table, and on a Lebanese territory that its own government does not control entirely.

Netanyahu under military and political pressure

Benjamin Netanyahu defends another reading. For him, Israel cannot accept that a truce with Iran limits its freedom of action against Hezbollah. The north of Israel remains exposed. The displaced people are demanding guarantees. Part of Israel’s opinion calls for a stronger response in Lebanon. In this context, any visible retreat from Washington can be interpreted as a weakness. The Israeli Prime Minister must therefore show that he retains his hand, even when his main ally asks him to slow down.

The Israeli strike in Iran, carried out after the American call for restraint, is part of this calculation. She told Tehran that Israel reserved the right to reply directly. It also warns the Israeli view that the government does not subordinate its security to American diplomacy. But this internal message has an external cost. It irritates Washington, complicates negotiations with Tehran and gives Iran an argument to link Lebanon even more strongly to any regional agreement.

The tensions between Trump and Netanyahu are no longer limited to discrete differences. American media reported a very hard telephone exchange between the two men about Israeli threats against Beirut. Donald Trump then confirmed the acrimonious character of the conversation, while seeking to preserve the appearance of a solid alliance. This double posture becomes difficult. The American president wants to appear as the man who stops the war. The Israeli Prime Minister wants to appear as the one who does not let Iran and Hezbollah dictate Israel’s security.

Two electorates, two opposite logics

The divergence is also electoral. Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu don’t talk to the same audience. In the United States, opinion is becoming more critical of Israel and its prime minister. According to an American research centre, 60% of American adults now have an unfavourable opinion of Israel. The same survey indicates that 59% of Americans have little or no confidence in Benjamin Netanyahu to act properly in international affairs. This mistrust is particularly pronounced among young adults, but it also weighs on the national debate.

The US mid-term elections will take place on 3 November 2026. They will renew the entire House of Representatives and part of the Senate. Donald Trump must therefore avoid the Israeli-Iranian crisis becoming an electoral cost to his side. A prolonged war can raise energy prices, expose American bases, mobilize opponents of interventionism and nurture the image of a president trained in a conflict he does not control. In this context, the ceasefire becomes a campaign tool as well as a diplomatic instrument.

In Israel, the pressure is different. The parliamentary elections must be held by 27 October 2026. Netanyahu is approaching this deadline with an electorate worked by the fear of Hezbollah, the anger of the displaced from the north and the distrust of any American agreement with Iran. In border localities, demand is not first de-escalation. It concerns security, the return of residents and the guarantee that Hezbollah will not regain immediate pressure. This expectation pushes the Prime Minister towards firmness.

A poll reported by a news agency shows that support for Likud has been severely weakened in northern Israel, a region long in favour of the party. In this area, a large part of the electorate blames the government for not having imposed a tougher solution on Lebanon. A survey by the Israeli Institute for Democracy also indicates that a very large majority of Israeli Jewish respondents support the continuation of the fighting against Hezbollah, even though it causes friction with the American administration. These figures explain why Netanyahu cannot simply accept a halt to the strikes dictated by Washington.

The war costs Trump, the restraint costs Netanyahu

The same war therefore produces opposite political costs. For Trump, escalation threatens his promise of peace, economic stability and the security of US forces. It can also reinforce criticism of an opinion that is already tired of commitments in the Middle East. For Netanyahu, too visible a restraint threatens his image as a security man. It can give its opponents the opportunity to accuse him of having given in to Washington or of having let Hezbollah survive military pressure.

This opposition makes dialogue more brutal. Trump wants to impose a break before the midterms. Netanyahu wants to prevent this pause from being seen in Israel as a step backwards. The former has American power, military aid and diplomatic leverage. The second has the land, the security emergency and an electorate that requires results in the north. The alliance remains strong, but political alignment is cracking. The two leaders need each other, without having the same immediate interest.

The personal relationship between the two men is no longer enough to mask this fracture. Netanyahu has long been presented as the Israeli leader best able to speak to Trump. But the current crisis reduces this advantage. When the US President claims that he sets the pace of negotiations, he directly challenges the political autonomy claimed by the Israeli Prime Minister. When Israel strikes despite calls for restraint, it tests the limit of American patience. Tension then becomes a structural element of the crisis, not a mere diplomatic incident.

Lebanon as a weak point of the ceasefire

Lebanon remains the weak point of Washington’s response. The United States wants the Lebanese front to be stabilized by an increased role of the Lebanese army, international guarantees and a gradual withdrawal of Hezbollah from certain areas. Israel wants to retain a right of action against any threat in the north. Iran wants the cessation of fighting in Lebanon to be integrated into any regional agreement. Hezbollah refuses to discuss under strikes and occupation. The Lebanese Government seeks to defend its sovereignty, but its ability to impose a single line remains limited.

This contradiction gives each local incident a regional scope. An Israeli strike against the southern suburbs of Beirut can cause an Iranian salve. An Iranian salve can lead to an Israeli strike in Iran. An Israeli strike in Iran can trigger Huthis or maritime threats. The ceasefire requested by Trump cannot therefore be reduced to an order addressed to two capitals. It must cover a chain of fronts, allies and perceptions.

The Iranian suspension illustrates this fragility. She gives space to Washington, but she also places Israel under surveillance. If operations in Lebanon continue at the same pace, Tehran can say that the pause has been emptied of its meaning. If Israel reduces its strikes, Netanyahu will have to explain to his opinion why he accepts a limit that seems favorable to Iran and Hezbollah. In both cases, Lebanon remains the place where the ceasefire can be confirmed or broken.

An alliance under tension, but not broken

It would be excessive to talk about a break between the United States and Israel. Washington continues to protect Israel, especially against missiles and drones. The US military apparatus remains engaged in regional defence. The Congress remains largely committed to the strategic alliance. But the crisis shows a deep disagreement over the conduct of war. The United States wants to contain, negotiate and stabilize. Israel wants to strike, deter and prevent Iran from getting a break in favor of its allies.

Donald Trump tries to maintain both lines at once. It affirms its support for Israel’s security, but criticizes the strikes that threaten its negotiations. It imposes a ceasefire language, but maintains the American blockade against Iran. He calls Tehran for restraint, but also asks Netanyahu not to respond uncontrolledly. This posture can work if each camp believes it has saved the essential. It will fail if one of the two opponents sees in the break an opportunity to prepare for the next strike.

Above all, the US president wants to avoid the conflict redefining its political year. An open war with Iran would contradict his story as a leader capable of concluding agreements. It would expose oil markets, US bases and Gulf allies. It would give its opponents a simple critique: to have let a regional ally impose the American agenda. That’s why he’s now sending Israel and Iran back to back. It is not a question of complete neutrality. This is an attempt to regain control of a conflict that threatens its own interests.

Netanyahu, for his part, cannot ignore American pressure, but he cannot afford to appear as a head of government restrained by Washington. Its electoral future will depend in part on its ability to convince the Israelis that it has restored security to the north and contained Iran. This internal constraint induces US calls to resist when they appear to protect Tehran or Hezbollah. There is still room for compromise, but it is shrinking.

The ceasefire announced by Trump is therefore based on an unstable equation. Iran suspends its strikes, but conditions this break in Lebanon. Israel accepts US pressure, but continues to claim its freedom of action. The United States wants to stop the escalation, but remains part of Israeli security and the blockade against Iran. The US and Israeli electorates are firing their leaders in opposite directions. In the coming hours, the strength of the ceasefire will depend less on statements than on Israeli behaviour in Lebanon, Iranian restraint and Trump’s ability to enforce a line that he now presents as his own.