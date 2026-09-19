Ashrafieh Race 10452: launch September 23

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LAshrafieh Race 10452wednesday 23 September 2026 will kick off its new edition with a press conference organised at noon at the Press Club – La Fenêtre. Organizers must disclose the course, conditions of participation, race schedule and planned activities. The presentation will also specify the humanitarian and social objectives of the event as well as the financial rewards for the first men and women of the various events.

Achrafieh Race 10452 to unveil its 2026 edition

The public launch of the 2026 edition is scheduled for 12 noon on Wednesday 23 September. The press conference should serve as a first step before the race is held and allow organizers to present the main features of the event.

The choice of the name « 10452 » lists the event in a reference directly from Lebanon. The number refers to the 10,452 square kilometres traditionally associated with the area of Lebanon, while Ashrafieh is the geographical and symbolic starting point of the project. The communication of the event takes up this idea with a message that makes Achrafieh the beginning of an initiative called to carry a wider dimension.

Practical information will be detailed at the conference. In particular, the organizers must present the registration procedures and the different conditions to be met by the participants. The exact course of the race must also be revealed.

This presentation will help to clarify the places crossed and the sports organisation chosen for the 2026 edition. At this stage, these elements have not yet been communicated in the conference announcement.

A professional race and a race open to the public

The programme will include a professional race and a more recreational race. This dual formula is intended to bring together athletes involved in a sporting competition and participants wishing to participate in the event in a less competitive setting.

The Lebanese Athletics Federation is associated with the announcement of the event. The conference on 23 September should give more details on the organisation of sports and the various events.

The organizers intend to give the Achrafieh Race 10452 a dimension that goes beyond the competition between riders. The event must combine sports practice, public participation and events organised around the race.

However, the full programme remains to be announced. The timetables, precise departure modalities and characteristics of the different events should be included in the information provided on Wednesday.

Financial awards for the top six athletes

One of the elements already announced concerns the award of financial rewards. Prices are provided for the top three places for men and women.

The exact amounts are presented by the organizers as important financial rewards, but they have not yet been made public. They must be announced at the press conference.

The distinction between the men’s and women’s categories thus guarantees a ranking awarded separately for both competitions. However, detailed terms and conditions for awarding prizes should be specified at the time of formal presentation.

The existence of these rewards also gives a competitive dimension to the Achrafieh Race 10452. Their amount will be one of the main information expected on Wednesday, especially for potential professional athletes.

Specific humanitarian and social objectives

The demonstration also calls for a humanitarian and social dimension. The organizers announce that these objectives will occupy part of the press conference and will be presented with the sports programme.

The precise content of this dimension has not yet been detailed. In particular, it will be necessary to wait until Wednesday to know what initiatives have been supported, what potential beneficiaries and how the race will make a concrete contribution to the announced objectives.

However, this component must be one of the identity elements of the event. The organisation presents the race as an appointment intended to carry a message beyond the only sporting performance, with Ashrafieh as the starting point.

This link between competition, popular participation and social action will therefore be one of the main axes to be specified at the launch.

Ashrafieh as a starting point for a national message

The communication chosen for the event strongly insists on its anchoring in Ashrafieh. The organizers present the Beyruthin district as the place where « history begins » and where the message of the race must start.

The choice of number 10452 extends this reference to all Lebanese territory. The demonstration thus voluntarily associates a local identity, that of Ashrafieh, with a national symbol immediately identifiable in Lebanon.

This dimension should also be reflected in the course and activities surrounding the competition, the details of which remain to be revealed. The press conference will include an understanding of how this identity will be translated into the concrete organisation of the race.

The first meeting is now scheduled: Wednesday 23 September, at noon, at the Press Club – La Fenêtre. The organizers will present the course, modalities of participation, activities, social and humanitarian objectives, as well as the prize amounts that will await the first men and women of the Achrafieh Race 10452.