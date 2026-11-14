Syria: Mother’s nationality remains under debate

The transmission of nationality to the children of Syrian mothers comes back in the debate after the statements of Hind Kabawat in Geneva. The Ministry of Social Affairs stated on 8 November that the proposal was still under consideration and should follow a legislative path. The current law favours paternal filiation, with a limited maternal exception. Understanding the reform requires a distinction between the rights of children, those of spouses and the conditions for a text not yet adopted.

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Can a Syrian mother pass on her nationality to her children when their father is a foreigner? The issue comes to the fore following statements by the Minister of Social Affairs and Labour, Hind Kabawat, in Geneva on 4 November. But a political announcement alone does not create a civil status right. The department clarified on November 8, 2026 that the proposal was still under consideration.

The issue goes beyond the symbolic recognition of maternity. It covers the rule that legally attaches a child to a State, the conditions for such recognition and equality between parents. To understand the scope of the debate, it is necessary to separate three levels: the existing law, the work of the Government and the demands of women defenders.

A transmission mainly based on the father

Legislative Decree 276 of 1969 places paternal filiation at the centre of the scheme. Its article 3 recognizes, inter alia, as Syrian the child born to a Syrian father, inside and outside the country. The situation of a Syrian mother married to an alien does not benefit from an equivalent general rule.

However, it would be incorrect to say that the mother never transmits her nationality. In particular, the law provides for the case of a child born in Syria to a Syrian mother when her father’s parentage is not legally established. This exception does not amount to a general right for all children of Syrian mothers: it depends on the place of birth and the legal status of the father.

This distinction explains why the debate cannot be reduced to the presence of the word « mother » in the law. An exception responds to a particular situation; an equal rule would allow both parents to transmit their nationality under comparable conditions. It is the gap between these two mechanisms that structures the current discussion.

A commission, not yet a passed law

In its clarification of 8 November, the Ministry recalls that a government commission was set up by Decision 556 of 29 April 2026. Chaired by the Deputy Minister of the Interior, it includes Justice, Social Affairs, Religious Affairs, the General Secretariat of the Presidency and the Council of State.

The department further describes a proposal work. The mechanism must follow a legislative path including parliamentary review and approval, and then the stages of promulgation and publication. The communiqué does not provide any adopted final text or date of entry into force. It therefore does not allow the reform to be presented as a new law already applicable.

For a family concerned, the difference is decisive: the announced intentions do not replace the conditions of an existing text. The categories of beneficiaries, the justifications, possible exclusions and administrative procedures must be established before concrete explanations can be given on how to file a reform application.

Equality requested goes beyond an additional exception

Sawsan Zakzak, a member of the secretariat of the Syrian Women’s League, defends an open transmission to the children of Syrian mothers, whether born in the country or abroad. His position concerns equality of law, not only the enlargement of a few derogations.

This claim also raises the question of the conditions for future reform. A provision that would cover certain mothers or children, but would exclude others, would not necessarily address this equality request. The exact scope should be read in the final text rather than deduced from successive declarations.

Journalist Nesrine Alaaeddine insists on the separation between the rights of the child and the path of her parents. A father’s membership or choice must not, in her view, determine the rights of his child. This is a position in the debate, not a provision that would be adopted.

Do not confuse children and spouses

The lawyer Rami Jalbout distinguishes the nationality of children from the naturalization of the foreign spouse. Granting a right to a child by a mother does not automatically mean granting the same right to the father. Confounding the two questions blurs the reading of the proposals and their consequences.

At this stage, the point to be monitored is therefore precise: the publication of a text to compare the current rule with the proposed mechanism. The political debate is open; the official clarification available does not yet make it possible to announce that the transmission of nationality by mothers has become a general right.

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