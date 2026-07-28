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Risk swimming in #Lebanon: CNRS report 2026 on coastal water quality fell.

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Newsdesk Libnanews
L'auteur: Newsdesk Libnanews
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Baignade à risque au #Liban : le rapport 2026 du CNRS sur la qualité des eaux côtières est tombé.
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Translation available inFrancaisالعربيةArmenienAllemandEspagnolItalienPortugaisRusseChinois
Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

At 37 sites tested from Nahr al-Kabir to Naqurah, 24 are clean but 7 remain dangerous — the river Antelias in the lead, followed by Ramlet al-Baida and the bay of Junieh. In Tripoli, more than half of the houses are still not connected to the sewerage system. Yet the Lebanese continue to bathe there.
– LibnaNEWS.com

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Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IAhttps://libnanews.com
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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