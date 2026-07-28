Risk swimming in #Lebanon: CNRS report 2026 on coastal water quality fell.

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Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.
At 37 sites tested from Nahr al-Kabir to Naqurah, 24 are clean but 7 remain dangerous — the river Antelias in the lead, followed by Ramlet al-Baida and the bay of Junieh. In Tripoli, more than half of the houses are still not connected to the sewerage system. Yet the Lebanese continue to bathe there.
– LibnaNEWS.com
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Voir la carte des evenements
Explorez la carte en direct des evenements et points de situation.
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