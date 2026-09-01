Port, banks, currency: Lebanon collapsed three times

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4 August 2020. There is a fire in a warehouse in the port of Beirut, containing more than 2,000 tons of ammonium nitrate stored there for six years, without safety measures. The explosion kills more than 200 people, hurts more than 7,000, destroys entire neighbourhoods.

Five years later, no senior official was convicted. The judicial investigation has been blocked, on several occasions, by the very persons it was intended to interview.

One year before the explosion, in 2019, the Lebanese economy collapsed. The book loses more than 90% of its value. Banks close, then reopen by blocking access to accounts — lifetime deposits, frozen overnight. More than half of the population is falling below the poverty line.

The port. Banks. Change. Three collapses. Zero responsible. Since 1991, it is the same scenario: amnesty first, never explain. A country does not collapse three times by accident.

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