NOISE PR Firm announces its exclusive representation of SOLV in Lebanon and Syria and introduces a new generation of geo-targeted digital communication technologies

- Advertisement -

22

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Advanced American technology, deployed by police forces, law enforcement agencies, government institutions and political campaigns, is now accessible to organizations and businesses in Lebanon and Syria via NOISE PR Firm

Beirut – August 31, 2026: NOISE PR Firm, a company specializing in public relations and strategic communication, announces the signing of a strategic partnership with SOLV Technology, the developer of the SOLV platform, one of the most advanced geo-targeted digital communications technologies in the world, to become its exclusive representative in Lebanon and Syria.

This partnership opens up to organisations, companies, banks, financial technology companies, universities, non-governmental organizations, communication agencies, government institutions, political parties and event organizers access to an unprecedented digital communication platform, capable of delivering messages to a targeted audience with extreme geographic accuracy, record speed of execution and real-time performance measurement capability.

SOLV is an American company specializing in large-scale geotargeted digital communication technologies. Unlike traditional advertising platforms that rely on social networks, subscriber bases or digital platform algorithms, SOLV enables any organisation to directly reach smartphones within a defined geographical area, via thousands of websites and applications that individuals use on a daily basis – without prior subscription or account tracking.

The platform offers the possibility to target any geographical area, from an entire country to a city, district, neighbourhood, street, shopping centre, university campus or even an area of one kilometre radius. In seconds, digital advertising becomes visible on smartphones present in this area, with a guaranteed and measurable number of prints.

SOLV’s power lies in its advanced geo-targeting engine, which identifies in real time smartphones connected to the desired geographic scope, and then distributes digital messages via a vast network of thousands of websites and the most widely used information, sports, business and entertainment applications, thus ensuring wide dissemination and high efficiency without using social networks.

The strength of the platform is not limited to the audience reached; It extends to performance measurement capability with extreme precision. At the end of each campaign, the customer receives detailed data on the number of actual impressions, the geographic areas covered, the number of clicks, the commitment rates, and the measurement of conversions—whether it is a website visit, the opening of a page on social networks, a conversation initiated via WhatsApp, a telephone call or any other action defined in advance by the customer via the call to action button (CTA).

SOLV’s business model is one of the most competitive in the digital communications sector. At a fixed rate of only 5 dollars per 1000 prints (CPM), it is possible to launch a campaign targeting 100,000 prints for about 500 dollars, or 1,000,000 prints for about 5,000 dollars, or 5,000,000 prints for about 25,000 dollars covering all users on Lebanese territory. This model makes SOLV one of the most advanced, reliable and cost-effective digital communication technologies, offering an unparalleled level of precision, measurability and return on investment compared to many traditional advertising tools.

SOLV has demonstrated its effectiveness in some of the world’s most demanding political, institutional and security environments. In the British general election of 2024, the Liberal Democratic Party used the platform to manage more than 270 targeted geographic campaigns, achieving the best election result in its recent history with an increase of 8 to 72 seats in Parliament. More than 26 police forces in the United Kingdom — more than half of the British territorial forces — have active accounts on the SOLV platform, including the London Metropolitan Police, along with law enforcement agencies and government institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, which use them for public safety, awareness-raising, missing persons, community campaigns and government communication.

Dr Georges Najm, founder and CEO of NOISE PR Firm, said: « We are not introducing today a simple new advertising platform, we are bringing a new generation of digital communication tools to Lebanon and Syria. It is a real revolution in how to reach audiences, in the speed of campaign execution, in the accuracy of targeting and in the ability to measure results at a level that had never been accessible before. »

He added: « It is an honour for us to be the company that introduces this technology to Lebanon and Syria, especially in light of the huge opportunities offered by the Syrian market as part of its gradual opening to the global economy. We are confident that SOLV will transform the rules of communication and advertising in the region, as it combines exceptional performance, high reliability and cost that makes it accessible to both large organizations and startups. »

He continued: « What also distinguishes SOLV is the level of trust it enjoys. I personally know the founders and the technical team who developed this technology, and I measure the extent of the expertise behind it. When a platform was designed with the input of leading experts and former officers of Western military and security institutions, and is subsequently adopted by police forces, law enforcement agencies and government institutions in some of the world’s most advanced countries, it is an eloquent testimony of its quality and reliability. »

He concluded: « What also brings admiration is the ease with which this technology can be tested. Any organization can launch a pilot campaign for only a few hundred dollars in a restricted geographic area, and then measure the results with total accuracy. I am sure that anyone who will test SOLV will quickly discover that it allows for reaching more people, in less time, with greater precision, at lower cost, while having the ability to know the real impact of each dollar invested. I believe that this technology will undergo a radical transformation in the communication, marketing and advertising practices in Lebanon and Syria in the years to come. »

Through this partnership, NOISE PR Firm targets multiple sectors, including financial technology (FinTech), banks, telecommunications companies, technology companies, universities, educational institutions, non-governmental organizations, international organisations, communication agencies, hospitality and distribution groups, event organizers, and political campaigns and government institutions.

About NOISE PR Firm: NOISE PR Firm is a company specializing in public relations and strategic communication, based in Beirut, with an operational office in Paris and an active presence in the Middle East, Europe and several international markets. The company supports governments, public institutions, local and international companies, business leaders and international organizations in the areas of strategic communication, media relations, crisis management, public affairs, reputation management, content creation and integrated communication advice. NOISE PR Firm is recognized for its ability to manage sensitive and complex files with professionalism, transform challenges into powerful messages, effective media presence and measurable strategic outcomes.

00 961 3 944 111

https://noise-lb.com/solv