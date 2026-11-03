Nasser Al-Attiyah announced at Baja d’Oman in December

Nasser Al-Attiyah will participate in the new Baja of Oman, from 17 to 19 December 2026 in Bidiyah. The Qatari driver chose a Taurus T3 Max in the Challenger category. The event will be observed for the international calendars of 2027. Registration must be closed on December 2, before the local Bidiyah sands carnival.

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Nasser Al-Attiyah plans to participate in the Oman International Baja, organized from 17 to 19 December 2026 around Bidiyah. The Qatari driver will compete in this new event with a Taurus T3 Max in the Challenger category. He confirmed his presence in Qatar, upon the arrival of the Baja run the previous weekend, according to the communiqué transmitted on 3 November.

Its participation must accompany the international beginnings of this competition. Organized according to the regulations of the International Automobile Federation and the International Motorcycle Federation, the event will be observed with a view to possible integration into the 2027 calendars. A date from 4 to 6 November 2027 is envisaged for a round of the Middle East Baja Cup. This perspective is not yet a definitive inscription.

A Taurus in Challenger category

Al-Attiyah chose a Challenger car rather than a Ultimate prototype. The press release reports that he wants to support the organizers and that he agreed with Hamed Al-Wahaibi on this choice of category. Qatari had already won the Dubai International Baja in 2024 with a similar vehicle, accompanied by the Spanish navigator Pablo Moreno.

The new rendezvous is separate from the International Rally of Oman, where Al-Attiyah has nine victories according to the press file. The Baja will borrow the dunes of Sharqiya and the sandy areas adjacent to Rub al-Khali.

Three days at the end of the Bidiyah Carnival

The Oman Automobile Association organizes the event with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth and the North Sharqiya Governorate. Shell Oman is one of his supporters. The race will coincide with the last three days of the Bidiyah Sand Carnival, announced from November 19 to December 19.

The registration deadline is Wednesday, 2 December 2026. The press release does not yet specify the complete set or details of the steps.

Cover: photo provided with Nasser Al-Attiyah press release of November 3, 2026, unspecified photographer. Nasser Racing vehicle photographed in racing; location and date of shooting not specified. Illustration, not a photograph of the upcoming Baja d’Oman. Layout: Libnanews.

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