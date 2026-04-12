Lebanon: the balance climbs to 2,055 dead, the South remains crushed under strikes and fighting

The cumulative official record of the Israeli attacks on Lebanon since 2 March went up Sunday, 12 April, at2,055 deathsand6,588 injuredaccording to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. The day before, Saturday 11 April, the country had already crossed the threshold of2,000 deathswith 2,020 dead and 6,436 injured.

This course of 2,000 deaths was therefore not only achieved; It was immediately overtaken. In 24 hours, the official record increased by 35 deaths and 152 injuries. The sequence is clear: Saturday marked the crossing of the symbolic threshold, Sunday confirms that the dynamics of destruction do not slow down.

On the ground, Sunday was again marked by deadly Israeli strikes in the South. NNA reportedsix deaths in Maaroub, and another strike having madefive deadand several wounded evacuated to hospitals in Tyre. Al Manar also reported thatFive dead in Qanaanda dead man in Machghara, while reporting raids or shelling onShahabiyeh, al-Haniyeh, Yohmor al-Shaqif, Nabatiyah Fawqa, Sujod, Shaatiyeh, Bafley, Yatar, Kafra, Rihan, Mansuri and Baraashite.

The geographical dispersion of the strikes also shows that the day was not limited to one or two points of contact. In the evening, Al Manar again reported Israeli artillery fire onDebbineand air strikes onDeir Qanoun al-NahrandBazouriyeh. The NNA also reported a strike onBazouriyeh, heavy fire fromApache to Taybeha heavy bombardment combining aviation, artillery andphosphorus on Mansouri, as well as a drone activity above theNorthern Bekaaand two strikes onSidiqine.

However, the major friction point remainsBint Jbeil. The NNA, reported on the morning ofviolent clashes in several neighbourhoodsof the City andattempted infiltration. The correspondent for Al Manar then claimed that the Israeli forces were seeking to complete the circle of the city and to cut off its access roads, while fighting continued in the eastern and northern areas of Bint Jbeil, of theTahrir triangletoSaf al-Hawa, passing through the complexMoussa Abbas. According to Al Manar, Israeli forces failed to consolidate progress towardsAinata, Hanine, RachaforBeit Lif, and the clashes remained in progress early in the evening.

ToKhiamAl Manar also claimed that Israel had not recorded any tangible ground progress in the last hours, while blowing up houses in the eastern neighbourhood and maintaining a limited presence in the southern part of the city. On the western axis, the media also referred to the continuation of the resistance against Israeli positions at theBayyada, NaqouraandChamaa. These elements are based on Al Manar’s account, but they describe a day dominated by fastening fighting, without a sharp swing of the front.

On theHezbollah, the day was not passive. The NNA relayed announcements of the movement on drone and rocket strikes against Israeli military targets at theYarunandKhiam, then on an attack on acommand vehicle in Taybehand an attack byswarm of drones against a barracks in Kiryat Shmona. Al Manar also reported gunfire against Israeli groups inDebel, Rachaf, Beit Lif, Qawzah and Bayyada, salves toKiryat Shmona, Margaliot, Avivim and Yir, and the impact claimed at12.50 p.m.then to5.30 p.m.against groups of Israeli soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity ofBint Jbeil.

The picture of the end of the day is therefore clear. Lebanon has officially exceeded the2,055 deathsafter crossing the bar2 000the day before; the South has again received a series of deadly strikes,MaaroubtoQana, ofMansuritoBazouriyeh;Bint Jbeilremains a focus of direct confrontation; Hezbollah continued its rocket fire, drone strikes and artillery actions. At this point, there is no sign of relaxation on the ground, only a war that continues to thicken hour after hour.