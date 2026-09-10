Lebanon: General amnesty suspended

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On Thursday, 10 September, the Constitutional Council suspended the entry into force of the general amnesty law recently adopted by Parliament, opening a new legal and political battle around a text that had already provoked considerable controversy. The decision is provisional: it does not mean that the law is definitively annulled. It blocks its effects while constitutional judges examine the appeal against the text and decide on its conformity with the Constitution. In the meantime, none of the provisions of the amnesty can produce the legal effects expected by its beneficiaries.

The appeal was filed on Wednesday, 9 September, by the parliamentary bloc « Lebanon fort » (Tayyar al-Watani al-Horr), chaired by MP Gebran Bassil. Basil went to the Constitutional Council at the head of a bloc delegation and made the request publicly on his behalf. Available dispatches formally identify « strong Lebanon » as the complainant and Gebran Bassil as the one who led the deposit. They shall not, at this time, publish the complete nominative list of parliamentary signatures annexed to the appeal; The document therefore does not individually lend a signature to Members whose names have not been made public.

Basil claims that the remedy is based on three political concerns: justice, the rights of victims — including the military and other victims of crime — and the fate of a limited number of Islamist detainees who remain without trial. He said he supported a targeted solution for the latter category, but accused the adopted law of using their situation to extend the amnesty to persons and offences unrelated to the original problem.

Specific grievances filed by « strong Lebanon »

There are three main areas of appeal. The first is the formation of legislative will. « Fort Lebanon » notably invokes article 36 of the Constitution and challenges the way in which the vote was organised, in particular the observance of public vote by roll call. He also argued that the version finally published would have been modified compared to the text actually adopted, which the Council would have to verify materially.

The second axis attacks the rules of law making. The complainants consider that several formulations are too vague to permit uniform application and invoke the Constitutional Council’s jurisprudence on the intelligibility of the norm. They also raise the question of the separation of powers: certain provisions would have an effect on judicial or administrative decisions beyond what an amnesty law can do, and the appeal alleges, in particular, the lack of consultation with the Supreme Council of the Judiciary.

The third focus is on content. The appeal invokes the general interest, the link between the stated objective and the beneficiary categories, equality before the law, proportionality and the rights of victims. In particular, he contests that a particular situation — that of Islamist detainees not tried for long years — can serve as the basis for a much wider amnesty. Basil argues that the text could thus benefit serious offenders or persons who have never been imprisoned, while one of the reasons given was overcrowding.

What the suspension entails today

The decision of the Constitutional Council of 10 September is provisional and not final. It blocks the application of the law during the review of the appeal. Persons who were to benefit from amnesty cannot therefore obtain their release solely on the basis of the new law while the suspension remains; prosecutions are not extinguished by this law and previous convictions continue to have their effect.

This precaution prevents release or erasure of criminal consequences from becoming difficult to reverse if the Council subsequently censors the law. Three issues remain: rejection of the appeal and implementation of the text; partial censorship of separable provisions; or wider invalidation if the accepted grievances affect the general architecture of the law. In case of censure, Parliament will be able to take over the file and vote for a new draft.

This suspension occurs in a particularly sensitive case in Lebanon. Amnesty advocates present the text as a response to court and prison situations that have become untenable, especially for prisoners who have spent many years in prison or in pre-trial detention. On the contrary, its opponents denounce a law that is too broad, capable of removing serious criminal responsibility, creating inequalities between individuals and transforming justice into a tool of political compromise. Conflicting appeals have increased since the parliamentary vote, giving constitutional remedies far beyond the legal process.

What the legal meaning of the remedy is

Referral to the Constitutional Council is not an appeal within the meaning of ordinary criminal procedure. This is a constitutional remedy against the law passed by Parliament. In particular, the Lebanese Constitution allows a group of at least ten deputies to challenge a law under the conditions and time limits laid down in the Council’s legislation. The appellants must therefore demonstrate not that the amnesty is politically bad, but that one or more of its provisions violates a constitutional rule or principle.

The suspension decided on 10 September is provisional. It does not yet state whether the appellants’ arguments are well founded. However, it prevents the law from producing effects during the examination of the file. In the case of an amnesty, this precaution is decisive: a release, an end to prosecution or the removal of the consequences of a conviction could become difficult to reverse if the law were subsequently censored.

What the suspension changes immediately

As long as the suspension remains in force, no detainee can obtain his release solely on the basis of the new amnesty law. Convictions continue to have their effect, prosecutions are not extinguished by the suspended text and courts apply the previous legal framework. Families awaiting early implementation of the amnesty must therefore wait for the decision on the merits.

For opponents of the text, the suspension instead avoids that the law creates irreversible situations before its control. It is a procedural victory, but not yet a legal victory: the Council can always reject the appeal and validate the law.

Three possible exits

The first scenario is the rejection of the appeal. The suspension then ends and the law can be enforced. The second is a partial censorship: if certain provisions are found to be contrary to the Constitution but separable from the rest, the Council may cancel them while allowing others to remain. The third is a broader invalidation if the censored provisions affect the general economy of the text or cannot be separated from it.

Censorship would not necessarily end the political issue. Parliament could take over the invalidated articles and vote for a new wording in accordance with the reasons laid down by the Council. The constitutional decision will therefore determine both the immediate fate of the potential beneficiaries and the possible need for a new passage before the deputies.

The principle of equality at the centre of the challenge

An amnesty necessarily creates categories: some facts and some convicts benefit, others are excluded. This distinction must be based on criteria sufficiently consistent to respect equality before the law. In Lebanon, this issue is particularly sensitive because amnesty projects have long combined very different claims: northern security cases, Bekaa wanted or convicted, arms and narcotics offences and other politically negotiated categories.

Constitutional control therefore focuses on how Parliament has transformed this political compromise into legal categories. If persons placed in comparable situations are treated differently without objective justification, or if the criteria used create difficult to defend discrimination, the Council may censor the provisions concerned.

A suspension, not yet a cancellation

The first distinction is essential. The Constitutional Council did not at this stage declare the general amnesty law contrary to the Constitution. It decided to suspend its application for time to consider the appeal. This procedure prevents a contested law from producing potentially irreversible effects before the judges have ruled on the merits.

In the case of an amnesty, this precaution is of particular importance. Such a law may lead to the termination of proceedings, change the situation of convicted or detained persons and allow for release. If these effects were to occur immediately before a possible invalidation of the text, their legal treatment would become particularly complex. The suspension therefore maintains the existing situation until the final decision.

For those who hoped to benefit quickly from the law, the effect is immediate: they will have to wait. Judicial proceedings and decisions already in force continue to have effect under conditions prior to amnesty, subject to individual decisions taken by the competent courts.

A politically charged law from its origin

The general amnesty has been one of the most explosive issues in the Lebanese debate for several years. Behind a single legal expression are the categories of prisoners, convicts and fugitives whose situations are very different. It is precisely this diversity that makes the search for a compromise extremely difficult.

Several local political forces and movements have long called for a solution for prisoners whose files date back to past security episodes. In some regions, including the North and the Bekaa, the issue of prisoners has become a lasting political and social demand. Families report excessively long pre-trial detentions, lengthy trials and differences in treatment between cases.

These demands overlap with the general crisis of the prison system. Lebanese prisons suffer from chronic overcrowding, degraded infrastructure and inadequate financial resources. The economic crisis had further deteriorated conditions of detention, while the slow functioning of the courts had helped to prolong certain procedures. Amnesty defenders argue that an exceptional response has become necessary. But it is precisely the shift from judicial reform to a general amnesty that feeds critics.

Controversy about those that the law might avoid justice

An amnesty is not a reform of the courts. It erases, for offences covered by it, all or part of the criminal consequences provided for by law. This difference explains the virulence of the debate. Opponents of the text are concerned that, in the name of prison overcrowding or political reconciliation, serious offences may benefit from collective treatment that no longer takes sufficient account of their nature, victims or individual responsibilities.

The debate therefore focuses on the exclusions provided for in the law and on how the different categories of offences are defined. A narrow amnesty can resolve some old cases without disrupting the entire criminal policy. Too wide an amnesty may, on the other hand, be seen as a political erasure of judicial decisions.

This issue is particularly sensitive in Lebanon, where the memory of the amnesty adopted after the civil war remains very present. The 1991 Act granted a very broad amnesty for crimes committed during the 1975-1990 conflict, with certain exceptions. It had accompanied the end of the war and the return of militias to civilian life, but it has also been criticized for over three decades for helping to establish a culture of impunity.

The context of 2026 is different and the recently passed law does not constitute a reproduction of the post-war amnesty. But the precedent explains why the term itself remains politically charged.

Victims and their families at the centre of objections

One of the strongest criticisms concerns the place given to victims. In ordinary criminal proceedings, the alleged perpetrator, justice and victim each occupy a place defined by law. A general amnesty introduces a legislative decision that can interrupt or erase the criminal consequences regardless of the will of the victims.

For families affected by serious crimes, the question becomes concrete: can a parliamentary majority decide that a case should be closed while they are still waiting for justice? Amnesty defenders replied that the texts contained exclusions and that it was not a question of releasing any convicted person without distinction. They stress the need to distinguish the most serious crimes from cases related to particular political, security or social circumstances.

The difficulty lies in this border. If the categories are poorly defined, two persons who have committed comparable acts may find themselves in different situations depending on the qualification chosen. This issue directly supports the constitutional principle of equality before the law and can therefore be considered by the Constitutional Council.

Regional and Community Claims Accumulated for Years

Over the years, the amnesty case has been fragmented between regional and community claims. Each project had to deal with several groups of potential beneficiaries, which often transformed the legal debate into political negotiations.

The cases related to the Tripoli clashes, Nahr el-Bared, Islamist groups, persons who were fighting in Syria or accused of links with armed organizations have particularly mobilized part of the Sunni street. Northern officials have long called for a distinction between those involved in serious terrorist acts and those prosecuted or detained in circumstances that they consider more questionable.

In Bekaa, other claims concern persons sought or convicted for offences such as arms, narcotics or various clashes with the security forces. Amnesty defenders sometimes invoke the accumulation of mandates and the lack of opportunities for some people to regularize their situation.

Each time, the risk is the same: amnesty can become the result of an exchange between political blocs, each seeking to bring into the text a category corresponding to its electoral or regional base. It is precisely this mechanism that its opponents denounce, for which criminal justice should not become an addition of confessional concessions.

Calls for amnesty are also based on a real judicial crisis

However, reducing the supporters of the text to a clientelist logic would be insufficient. Their arguments are also based on real dysfunctions in Lebanese justice. The length of pre-trial detention is one of the most frequently reported problems. People can wait for trial for very long periods, sometimes in extremely difficult prison conditions.

The problem, therefore, is not only the number of prisoners. It is the speed at which justice processes cases. The financial crisis has affected the courts as a whole. Devalued wages, strikes, resource shortages, transport problems and poor infrastructure have slowed down the judicial process. At the same time, prisons had to absorb this accumulation.

The families of prisoners and several political leaders thus argue that it is impossible to ask the persons concerned to wait indefinitely for a comprehensive reform of the system. This is one of the most powerful arguments for an exceptional measure. But he also asks a question: should we respond to the failure of the judicial system by improving its functioning or by deleting some of the files it has failed to deal with?

Prison overcrowding would not disappear with a single law

Amnesty can rapidly reduce the number of detainees. It does not necessarily address the causes that fill prisons. If the courts continue to function slowly, if pre-trial detention remains excessive and if prison infrastructure is not reformed, institutions can resume to fill after a few years.

This is why a number of lawyers advocate a series of reforms: accelerating trials, increasing the use of alternative sentences, revising certain offences, improving parole mechanisms and effectively limiting pretrial detention. These measures are less dramatic politically than a general amnesty. They are also much longer to implement.

Parliament was confronted with this contradiction. The prison emergency calls for a quick response, but too general a response could deal with the consequences without repairing the system.

The Constitutional Council becomes the arbiter of the parliamentary compromise

The suspension announced on Thursday is now shifting the debate to constitutional ground. Judges are not responsible for determining whether amnesty is politically desirable. They must examine whether the law complies with constitutional rules, including the principles of equality, legality and procedures imposed on the legislator.

A law can be politically controversial while being constitutional. Conversely, a compromise supported by a parliamentary majority may contain provisions incompatible with the Constitution. The suspension gives the Council time to conduct this review before releases or terminations of proceedings create a difficult reversible situation.

It also has an immediate political effect. The formations which had obtained the adoption of the text must now defend its legal construction, while its opponents have an additional time to mobilise against certain provisions.

The 1991 memory still weighs on the word « amnesty »

Lebanon has a special relationship with the idea of amnesty. In August 1991, Parliament had passed a law granting general amnesty for much of the political and military crimes committed before 28 March that year. This decision was a political necessity: demobilizing the militias and enabling the country to emerge from fifteen years of civil war.

But it has also produced a lasting consequence. Much of the war violence has never been tried. Militia officials then held major political positions. The families of the disappeared have waited for decades for answers on the fate of their loved ones. No process comparable to truth commissions established in other post-conflict countries has really accompanied the amnesty.

This precedent feeds a deep mistrust of any new law using the same term. The comparison has its limits, but the principle remains sensitive in a country where the judicial erasure has already served as a mechanism for exiting the crisis.

The suspension revives the appeals of both sides

For families of detainees and officials defending amnesty, the decision of the Constitutional Council means a further delay after years of waiting. They should step up their appeals so that the review of the appeal is timely and that the law can come into force if it is validated. Their pressure could also move to Parliament if certain provisions were censored.

The opponents of the law have a first procedural victory, but not yet a legal victory. The suspension allows them to continue to demand a stricter definition of beneficiaries, more guarantees for victims and the indisputable exclusion of the most serious crimes.

The debate is taking place in a political climate already tensed by the discussions on arms monopoly, Israeli operations in the South, the economic situation and the rise of several social movements. Adding to these tensions the question of detainees and families awaiting a decision gives the Constitutional Council a particularly heavy responsibility.

The next step will be its decision on the merits. Until then, the law passed by Parliament remains legally suspended: neither its supporters nor its opponents can yet consider the case as settled.