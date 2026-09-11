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Lebanon: An explosion shakes the South like an earthquake

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Newsdesk Libnanews
L'auteur: Newsdesk Libnanews
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Lebanon: An explosion shakes the South like an earthquake

On 10 September 2026 at 21:08, a massive explosion under the hill of Ali al-Taher was felt as a real 4.1 magnitude earthquake in a large part of southern Lebanon.

The IDF claims to have used more than 1100 tons of explosives to destroy a network of Hezbollah tunnels, completing its « security zone ».

On the Lebanese side, the army reported nearly 7,700 Israeli violations since the framework agreement of 26 June — an average of more than 100 per day.

No casualties reported. Hezbollah did not react. And many now wonder: can this cease-fire still hold?

South Lebanon
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Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IAhttps://libnanews.com
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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