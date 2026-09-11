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Lebanon: An explosion shakes the South like an earthquake

On 10 September 2026 at 21:08, a massive explosion under the hill of Ali al-Taher was felt as a real 4.1 magnitude earthquake in a large part of southern Lebanon.

The IDF claims to have used more than 1100 tons of explosives to destroy a network of Hezbollah tunnels, completing its « security zone ».

On the Lebanese side, the army reported nearly 7,700 Israeli violations since the framework agreement of 26 June — an average of more than 100 per day.

No casualties reported. Hezbollah did not react. And many now wonder: can this cease-fire still hold?

South Lebanon

Exclusive images filmed by locals

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