Lebanon: 1,422 dead and 4,294 injured, Tyre evacuated at 6 p.m

Lebanon counted Saturday, 4 April, at 6 p.m.1,422 deathsand4,294 injuredsince 2 March, according to the assessment of the Ministry of Public Health taken by LBCI. For the only day of April 4,54 deathsand156 injuredwere identified. At the same time, Israel called on residents of areas of Tyre and neighbouring localities to evacuate north of Zahrani, while a city hospital was damaged.

A sharp increase in human performance

On Saturday, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced a cumulative assessment of1,422 deathsand4,294 injuredSince the beginning of the offensive on 2 March. According to the official infographic attached and the point relayed by LBCI, the day of 4 April alone made54 deathsand156 injured. The image also details the distribution of victims, with93 women killed and 500 injured,1,203 killed and 3,353 injured, and126 children killed and 441 injured.

The infographic also reports heavy losses in the health sector. The document mentions6 hospitals affected,71 affected ambulances,20 primary care centresand87 non-hospital rescue teamsconcerned. The same visual records54 deathsand142 injuredin the health sector. At 6 p.m., this assessment placed 4 April among the heaviest of the open sequence in early March.

Tyre in the centre of the day

The main development on the ground concerns Tyre. The Israeli army issued a warning on Saturday calling on the inhabitants of several parts of the city and surrounding areas, including Hammadiyah, Zquq al-Mufdi and Borj al-Shamali, to evacuate north of the Zahrani River. The message, broadcast in Arabic by military spokesman Avichay Adraee, states that the army is about to intensify its operations against Hezbollah in the area.

A few hours earlier, strikes struck buildings close to the Lebanese-Italian hospital in Tyre, damaging the establishment according to local sources relayed during the day. The director of the hospital indicated that the structure remained open for further care. This sequence placed the coastal city at the forefront of the Lebanese news of the day, between evacuation order, damage to a medical infrastructure and concern about a further widening of the front to the South.

Killings in Tyre District

In the district of TyreNational Information Agency (ANI)Saturday reported a tragedy in Ain Baal, where a family was announced under the rubble after a strike. The official agency presented the attack as a massacre, without delivering at this stage of definitive consolidated assessment. This dispatch adds to the information from Tyre itself and reinforces the impression of a particularly heavy day throughout the southern coastal area.

The information disseminated throughout the day draws a similar picture on the ground: a large southern city under evacuation warning, a damaged hospital, and districts affected by deadly strikes. At 1800 hours, the governorate of Tyre remained one of the main hotbeds of tension in the country.

Fire exchanges in the South

At the same time,ANIand Al Manar relayed several Hizbullah communiqués announcing shots at Kiryat Shmona and Israeli positions or groupings in areas of the southern front. LANIreported rockets fired at positions near Maroun al-Ras and towards Kiryat Shmona. Al Manar, for his part, issued press releases announcing, inter alia, shooting at a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles in Al-Qantara and a new salve towards Kiryat Shmona.

These announcements confirm that the day was not limited to Israeli strikes and evacuation orders. The southern front remained active throughout the day, with a succession of military communiqués and alerts in several contact areas. Reports from the Lebanese media show once again that fighting is continuing simultaneously on several segments of the border.

Air pressure maintained

MTV also reported the continuation of Israeli flights at low altitude over several areas of Lebanon. This type of information accompanied all day the warnings about Tyre, the strikes in the South and the military communiqués, in a climate of sustained tension throughout much of the territory.

At 6 p.m., the summary of the day delivered by theNational Information Agency (ANI)Al Manar, MTV and LBCI hold in a few facts. The national human balance continues to rise sharply. Tyre and its district concentrated most of the developments, with an Israeli evacuation order, damage to a hospital and strikes in nearby localities. In parallel, fire exchanges continued on the southern front, while air pressure remained in several parts of the country.