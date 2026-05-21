In Brazzaville and Levant, time goes up the slope: the Vintage Collective Market stops in Beirut

What if, for five days, time decides to slow down? What if the workings of everyday life gave way to a colourful, retro and resolutely creative parenthesis? It is the bet of the Vintage Collective Market, which invests Brazzaville and Levant from 27 to 31 May 2026, with a simple promise: to transport visitors on a journey where the charm of the past meets the audacity of the imagination.

The poster already sets the tone: an improbable bike, a airship out of a dream, gears in motion and characters like travelers of another century. An invitation to leave the bustling pace of the city to embark on an adventure where vintage is not only a trend, but a state of mind.

For five days, this green setting nestled in the district of Jisr El Wati may well turn into a time machine. Between creations, vintage treasures, unusual pieces and inspiring encounters, visitors will be invited to explore a universe where each object tells a story and where each stand could hide a surprise.

Beyond a simple market, the Vintage Collective Market is an experience: a place of encounters, exchanges and inspiration where creators, artists, passionate and curious will share the same space and energy. In a city that continues to reinvent its cultural scene despite the challenges, the event appears as a celebration of imagination and living together.

And the best news? Boarding is open to all: brunch that stretches, glasses that fill up, flavors to discover and music to accompany every moment.

Practical information:

Rising Brazzaville

Jisr El Wati, Beirut

https://maps.app.goo.gl/L3j2zdMAraLsn2Rs8

From 27th to 29th May 2026

From 30 to 31 May 2026

Entrance $5

1 drink included for 12 years

Free entry

For 12 years old