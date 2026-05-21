In Brazzaville and Levant, time goes up the slope: the Vintage Collective Market stops in Beirut

21 mai 2026Libnanews Translation Bot

What if, for five days, time decides to slow down? What if the workings of everyday life gave way to a colourful, retro and resolutely creative parenthesis? It is the bet of the Vintage Collective Market, which invests Brazzaville and Levant from 27 to 31 May 2026, with a simple promise: to transport visitors on a journey where the charm of the past meets the audacity of the imagination.

The poster already sets the tone: an improbable bike, a airship out of a dream, gears in motion and characters like travelers of another century. An invitation to leave the bustling pace of the city to embark on an adventure where vintage is not only a trend, but a state of mind.

For five days, this green setting nestled in the district of Jisr El Wati may well turn into a time machine. Between creations, vintage treasures, unusual pieces and inspiring encounters, visitors will be invited to explore a universe where each object tells a story and where each stand could hide a surprise.

Beyond a simple market, the Vintage Collective Market is an experience: a place of encounters, exchanges and inspiration where creators, artists, passionate and curious will share the same space and energy. In a city that continues to reinvent its cultural scene despite the challenges, the event appears as a celebration of imagination and living together.

And the best news? Boarding is open to all: brunch that stretches, glasses that fill up, flavors to discover and music to accompany every moment.

Practical information:

Rising Brazzaville
Jisr El Wati, Beirut
https://maps.app.goo.gl/L3j2zdMAraLsn2Rs8

From 27th to 29th May 2026
From 30 to 31 May 2026

Entrance $5
1 drink included for 12 years

Free entry
For 12 years old