2 September 2004: UN votes against Syria

- Advertisement -

29

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

2 September 2004 — UN Security Council adopts resolution 1559: withdrawal of foreign troops, disarmament of militias, free presidential election. A turning point leading to the resignation and subsequent assassination of Rafic Hariri, and the Syrian withdrawal of 2005.

🕰️ LibHistory Chronicle — Day to Day, by LibnaNEWS.

Subscribe to the history of Lebanon.

LIBNANEWS.COM

Watch the original video on YouTube