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2 September 2004: UN votes against Syria

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Newsdesk Libnanews
L'auteur: Newsdesk Libnanews
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2 September 2004 — UN Security Council adopts resolution 1559: withdrawal of foreign troops, disarmament of militias, free presidential election. A turning point leading to the resignation and subsequent assassination of Rafic Hariri, and the Syrian withdrawal of 2005.

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Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA
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