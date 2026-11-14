Karaté: eight medals for Lebanon in Amman

The Lebanese karate selection won eight medals at the West Asian Championship in Amman, according to the press release issued on 14 November 2026. Randa Choucair gets the gold, while Aya Choucair and Salim Chamli get the silver. Lynn Kain, Luna Daouk, Louloua Choucair, Khaled Habbal and Hassan Daouk complete the results with five bronze medals. The delegation was led by Elijah Aoun, Sami Alayli, Rami Choucair and Yara Kain. The Federation congratulated its representatives on their results.

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Press release, translated from Arabic.

The Lebanese karate selection won eight medals at the West Asian Championship in Amman, Jordan. The balance sheet submitted on November 14, 2026 includes a gold medal, two silver medals and five bronze medals.

A gold medal for Randa Choucair

Randa Choucair picked up gold in combat, in the junior category women under 59 kg.

The two silver medals go back to Aya Choucair, in female kata for the under 14s, and to Salim Chamli, in combat for the 10–11s, in the category of more than 45 kg.

Five bronze medals

The five other Lebanese podiums are as follows:

Lynn Kain: bronze in children under 21, in combat, under 55 kg.

Luna Daouk: bronze in younger children, less than 54 kg.

Louloua Choucair: bronze in the under 14s.

Khaled Habbal : bronze among cadets, in combat, less than 57 kg.

Hassan Daouk: bronze in combat among the under 14s, under 55 kg.

Management of the delegation

Asian referees Élie Aoun and Sami Alayli accompanied the selection, alongside Rami Choucair, national coach, and Yara Kain, kata coach.

Elie Aoun, head of the delegation and Asian referee, also participated in a meeting of the Western Asian Union Administrative Committee, held on the sidelines of the championship.

On behalf of the delegation, Elijah Aoun thanked the President of the Lebanese Karate Federation, Moussa Fattouche, its Secretary General, Georges Malkoun, and the members of the Administrative Committee for their support and support.

The President and members of the Federation congratulated the Lebanese delegation on the results achieved in this regional competition.

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