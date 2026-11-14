Bekaa: Army announces 215 tons of drug destroyed

The Lebanese Army reports that it has destroyed about 215 tons of cannabis and marijuana in the Bekaa. The November 13 balance sheet distinguishes 200 tons in Marjhin, Hermel, and 15 tons in Bouday, near Baalbek. Shelter crops and machinery are also involved. The release does not provide market value or number of suspects. Research continues to arrest those involved. The duration of three days concerns the intervention of Marjhin, not necessarily all operations.

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On 13 November 2026, the Lebanese army announced that it had destroyed approximately 215 tons of cannabis and marijuana in two areas of the Bekaa. Its results distinguish between operations in the Marjhin plain in Hermel and searches of Bouday farms in the Baalbek region.

Two operations and seized equipment

In Marjhin, a unit destroyed 200 tons of cannabis and marijuana during a three-day intervention. Sheltered agricultural facilities and cultivated land were also destroyed. The release does not provide the specific dates for the start and end of this intervention.

In Bouday, another unit searched several farms. It destroyed 15 tons of cannabis and a sheltered marijuana facility. Machinery used for manufacturing was seized. The army reports that the seized elements have been handed over and that the search continues to arrest the persons involved.

A destruction record, not a number of arrests

The announced total consists of two quantities and several types of products. It must not be presented as 215 tonnes of a single processed substance. The areas of the crops destroyed, the commercial value and the number of suspects are not specified.

The destruction of products and the seizure of machines are material facts announced by the command. The identification and arrest of the persons sought is another step. This announcement is accompanied by no inquiry. It would therefore be incorrect to link to these operations arrests reported in separate communiqués.

13 November is the date of publication of the balance sheet, not that of a single one-day operation. The army has not yet detailed the judicial follow-up to these two interventions.

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