Gleizes: the mobilization continues after 500 days

The mobilization for Christophe Gleizes continues after the 500 days in prison on November 11. In Lille, relatives and press defenders met Friday. Paris confirms a consular visit and maintains its procedures, while the family requests a presidential pardon for the detained journalist.

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The mobilization for Christophe Gleizes continued on Friday 13 November 2026 in Lille, two days after the 500 days of imprisonment of the French sports journalist in Algeria. The Graduate School of Journalism organized a gathering and a meeting with members of its entourage and Reporters Without Borders. His relatives always ask for a pardon from Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The case remains also followed by French diplomacy. On 11 November, Europe’s Delegate Minister Benjamin Haddad reported that a consular visit had taken place the previous week. He reaffirmed Paris’ commitment to obtain the journalist’s release, without announcing a deadline.

A renewed mobilisation in Lille

At the Lille YES, the day of 13 November included the deployment of a banner in the court of the establishment. A meeting was held in the Grand Amphi with Antoine Bernard, Director of Advocacy and Assistance of Reporters Without Borders, Pierre de la Saussay, childhood friend of Christophe Gleizes, and Juliette Faure, a member of her family and professor of political science.

The school presented this initiative as support for journalist and freedom to inform. It extends a campaign that involves the entourage of Gleizes, professional organizations and the world of football.

Presidential grace at the heart of demand

Christophe Gleizes, 37, was arrested in Algeria in May 2024 while he was doing a report. Sentenced to seven years in prison by the Tizi-Ouzou court, in particular for « apology of terrorism », he has been imprisoned since 29 June 2025. The 500 days commemorated on 11 November correspond to this incarceration, after his arrest.

His mother, Sylvie Godard, and his father-in-law, Francis Godard, made presidential pardon their central request. In a joint press release on 16 October, the National Union of Journalists, Reporters Without Borders and the international and European federations of journalists indicated that judicial remedies were exhausted. These organizations challenge the accusations and demand his release.

Paris invokes continued diplomatic mobilization

Benjamin Haddad described detention as arbitrary and unjustifiable. When asked on 11 November about the state of trade with Algiers, he did not detail the discussions. However, he mentioned the mobilisation of the President of the Republic, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and European partners.

The planned consular visit was intended to ensure the inmate’s health. The minister also stressed the usefulness of public support in France and abroad. He did not announce any release agreement or pardon decision.

To mark the 500 days, Reporters Without Borders organized a campaign around a solidarity game in Paris on 11 November, with the support of the municipality and the announced participation of former international journalists and cultural figures. Lille’s mobilization gives a new stage to this campaign, whose objective remains the return of Christophe Gleizes to his relatives.

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