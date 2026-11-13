External SSD: choose well for backups

Selecting an external SSD is not just about comparing the advertised speeds. Capacity, computer ports, backup history and delivery conditions determine the actual utility of the product. From the 1TB Crucial X9, this guide explains the checks to be performed before buying, the specific needs of Time Machine and the difference between additional storage and security copy. The Amazon.fr link is verified, without any promotional price or promise of availability in Lebanon.

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Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

An external SSD can make copies of files more convenient, but it does not protect a single image library or important documents. Before purchasing, three checks count more than the speed figure printed on the box: the amount of data to be stored, computer connections and how backups will be organized. The 1TB Crucial X9 offers a concrete example to understand these choices, without confusing data sheet, practical test and promotion.

Transparency:this guide contains an Amazon affiliate link. As an Amazon Partner, Libnanews makes a profit on qualifying purchases. The product was not tested by the editor; the characteristics were checked in the manufacturer’s documentation. No promotional price or « best SSD » ranking is claimed.

Start with files, not speed

The first reflex is to measure what needs to be saved. It is necessary to count the files scattered on the computer, photos and videos, not only the directory of documents. It is then necessary to distinguish a one-time copy of a backup history: keeping several states of the same folder occupies more space than keeping only its latest version.

An example allows you to ask the question without promising a universal number of photos. If the files to be protected already occupy 800 GB, buying an announced 1TB support leaves little room for their growth and successive versions. Conversely, a person who transports a few dozen gigabytes does not necessarily need several terabytes. The relevant capacity depends on the actual volume and the length of time you want to keep the history.

The Crucial X9: a reference for current copies

The model examined is the 1TB Crucial X9, presented on Amazon.fr under the reference CT1000X9SSD902. The range documentation indicates a maximum sequential reading speed of 1,050 MB/s, a USB-C connection and a USB-C to USB-C cable provided. The housing measures 65 × 50 mm. The disk comes in exFAT and can be reformatted for another use.

These characteristics make it a candidate to be examined for transporting files or building a local copy. They do not prove that it is the fastest in every situation. The announced speed is a maximum measured by the manufacturer, not a measure made by Libnanews. Above all, it must not be transformed into an equivalent promise of speed of writing.

Affiliate link: consult the Crucial X9 1 TB on Amazon.fr. The link and reference were verified on November 13, 2026. Check the total price, the seller and the delivery conditions corresponding to your address before ordering. This link does not guarantee delivery to Lebanon.

USB-C is not enough to know the flow

The shape of the connector and the capacity of the connection are two different informations. A USB-C port allows you to recognize a socket, not automatically deduce the speed at which the files will circulate. For the X9, the manufacturer specifies that the best speeds require a USB 3.2 Gen 2 connection and the appropriate cable. An older computer can therefore limit the interest in paying more for a high theoretical speed.

We must also look at the complete path of the data. Copying a folder from a slow source, using an adapter or going through a docking station can change the result. To choose, it is better to identify the computer model and the characteristics of its ports than to rely on a photograph of the socket. If a USB-A adapter is needed, check its compatibility avoids a bad surprise when opening the package.

Mac: predicting the place of history

The needs are special when the disk is to be used for Time Machine. Apple recommends support with a capacity of at least double that of the Mac. For a Mac with 1TB storage, its advice is to ideally target 2TB for backups. The 1TB model cited here is not automatically suitable for this purpose.

Apple also recommends that the Time Machine drive be reserved for backups, rather than mixing other files. The configuration may require the media to be erased; therefore, any content already present must be recovered elsewhere before validating this operation. An encrypted backup adds access protection, but its password must be retained since it will be necessary for restoration.

Additional storage and backup are not synonymous

Move photos to a SSD, then remove them from the computer, free from space. This does not create two copies: SSD becomes the only place where these photos exist. A breakdown, loss or theft may be sufficient to make them disappear. This distinction should guide the organization of files from the outset.

Cybermalveillance.gouv.fr recommends to multiply copies on separate media and keep one in another place. The body also advises to disconnect the backup medium when it is not used, in order to limit its exposure to a malicious program. Finally, a backup must be tested: find a file and be able to open it provides a more useful check than just the presence of a folder named « backup ».

Check the offer without confusing France and Lebanon

A Amazon.fr card does not give the same availability for all readers. During the November 13 check, the view with a destination in Lebanon displayed the X9 as unavailable. A separate check with the reference postal code 75001 in Paris revealed an offer sold and shipped by Amazon. This finding does not allow us to announce a general availability or to promise the same costs for an international delivery.

No price is included in this guide: the offer can evolve, as can fees, taxes or delivery eligibility. Before the purchase, you must check the selected capacity, the new or used state, the identity of the seller, the total cost and the conditions of return. A discount does not exempt from comparing products that meet the same need.

Reasonable choice is therefore a sufficiently large support, compatible with the computer and integrated into a true backup method. For irreplaceable files, having a second independent copy counts more than saving a few seconds when transferring.

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