Touch strengthens its 4G, without promising 5G anywhere

Touch announces additional capabilities over 3,300 4G sectors and prepares a 5G driver from 75 sites. What these numbers say, and do not say, about the service available.

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Touch announces an increase in its 4G network capacity in more than 3,300 sectors, of which more than 70% would already be in operation. In its press release of 12 November 2026, the operator distinguishes this work from the preparation of a 5G pilot at 75 sites. Two figures describing different operations, not national coverage in the fifth generation.

The priority is to reduce the 4G

From Akkar to the South, Touch replaces aging equipment and enhances the capacity available at peak times. The company plans to double the speeds at congested sites and a four- to five-fold increase in those moving from 3G to 4G. These are expected gains by the operator, not the results of an independent measurement campaign.

70 per cent are in programme areas, not the Lebanese population. Touch also promises a more stable connection and a better reception inside the buildings in the treated areas. However, the press release does not provide a detailed map of the completed areas or measured flows per municipality.

5G calendar announced before November

The site does not start with this release. In late July, Touch’s chairman, Karim Salam, announced the arrival of a first batch of equipment and described a multi-stage deployment. The selected solutions came from Huawei and Nokia.

The schedule presented at that time included 15 sites in Beirut before the end of August, and another sixty between September and November. Beirut, its periphery and the vicinity of the airport were included in this program, as well as Batrun, Jbeil, Jounieh, Tripoli and Zahlé. These deadlines were announced objectives: they alone do not prove that all these sites are working today.

The item on 12 November is still talking about an experimental launch at 75 sites, in coordination with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority. The installed equipment is designed to serve both generations. This compatibility does not mean that 5G is already activated wherever 4G has been enhanced.

Frequencies to organize, beyond antennas

Another aspect of the project is regulation. In its consultation paper on spectrum reorganization, the TRA distinguishes between technical deployment, frequency allocation and coverage obligations. In particular, it envisages the transition of existing operators to 5G frequencies under its supervision.

This text, which focuses on fixed wireless access, presents indicative options and mechanisms. The TRA states that they are not valid for final regulatory decisions. It cannot therefore serve as evidence of a general commercial authorization issued to Touch.

For subscribers, the useful distinction remains between local improvement in 4G capacity and effective access to a new 5G service. The November announcement documents the claimed progress of the work. It does not guarantee the same rate for all addresses or immediate availability of the fifth generation throughout the country.

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