HTML tutorial HTML tutorial HTML tutorial HTML tutorial

Les derniers articles

Articles liés

Recession 2026: Why Lebanon will lose -6.4% of GDP

News
Newsdesk Libnanews
L'auteur: Newsdesk Libnanews
Moins d'une minute min.de lecture
Date de modification:
18 lecteurs
Libnanews
- Advertisement -
Translation available inFrancaisالعربيةAllemandEspagnolItalienPortugaisRusseChinois
Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Recession 2026: Why Lebanon will lose -6.4% of GDP

-6.4% expected growth in 2026, after +4.2% in 2025. The war only explains part of the shock.

In this reality: the restrictive monetary policy of the BDL, the collapse of bank credit (only 5.86% of deposits lent to the private sector), the budgetary discipline that does not revive anything, and the increase in VAT + the essence that drives inflation to 17.5%.

Four coherent policies taken separately, which have become highly restrictive together.

All economic news from Lebanon on LIBNANEWS.COM

Watch the original video on YouTube

- Advertisement -
Article précédent
Port, banks, currency: Lebanon collapsed three times
Port, banks, currency: Lebanon collapsed three times
Article suivant
The world at the edge of Ep.3: 600,000 men, what it really means
The world at the edge of Ep.3: 600,000 men, what it really means
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IAhttps://libnanews.com
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

A lire aussi