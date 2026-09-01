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The world at the edge of Ep.3: 600,000 men, what it really means

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Newsdesk Libnanews
L'auteur: Newsdesk Libnanews
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The world at the edge of Ep.3: 600,000 men, what it really means

On 27 August, the Ukrainian Presidency claims that the Russian staff prepared a mobilization of 600,000 men out of 2026 and 2027. Caution is needed: information comes from a country directly engaged in war, not from independent confirmation. However, there are other clues — exercises testing the logistics capacity in Kaliningrad. But this figure does not mean 600,000 soldiers ready to attack Europe: much would be used to compensate for losses in Ukraine, to ensure rotations, to rebuild units. The Finnish President himself said he did not see « no proof or fact » of a Russian capacity to open a second front. What would really change the reading: a concentration of troops in Belarus, in Kaliningrad, or near the Baltic borders — with fuel depots, ammunition, field hospitals. For the moment, this device is not observed.

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Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IAhttps://libnanews.com
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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