The world at the edge of Ep.3: 600,000 men, what it really means
On 27 August, the Ukrainian Presidency claims that the Russian staff prepared a mobilization of 600,000 men out of 2026 and 2027. Caution is needed: information comes from a country directly engaged in war, not from independent confirmation. However, there are other clues — exercises testing the logistics capacity in Kaliningrad. But this figure does not mean 600,000 soldiers ready to attack Europe: much would be used to compensate for losses in Ukraine, to ensure rotations, to rebuild units. The Finnish President himself said he did not see « no proof or fact » of a Russian capacity to open a second front. What would really change the reading: a concentration of troops in Belarus, in Kaliningrad, or near the Baltic borders — with fuel depots, ammunition, field hospitals. For the moment, this device is not observed.
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