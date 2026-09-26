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Forgotten 🏛️ frescoes of the holy valley of Qadisha

Hidden under the village of Hadchit, a cave turned monastery: Deir el Salib. His frescoes, painted in the Middle Ages by Syriac, Jacobite and Ethiopian monks, are among the rarest testimonies of medieval sacred art in Lebanon.

But since the 2000s, incivism has degraded them — the eyes and mouths of the evangelists erased by man’s hand.

The Qadisha Valley, a Christian refuge since the 7th century, keeps other secrets: 8 naturally mummified bodies, discovered in 1990, today at the National Museum. Classified at UNESCO since 1998, it remains a fragile heritage.

Qadisha Valley, Lebanon

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