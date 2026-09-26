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Forgotten 🏛️ frescoes of the holy valley of Qadisha

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Newsdesk Libnanews
L'auteur: Newsdesk Libnanews
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Libnanews
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Forgotten 🏛️ frescoes of the holy valley of Qadisha

Hidden under the village of Hadchit, a cave turned monastery: Deir el Salib. His frescoes, painted in the Middle Ages by Syriac, Jacobite and Ethiopian monks, are among the rarest testimonies of medieval sacred art in Lebanon.

But since the 2000s, incivism has degraded them — the eyes and mouths of the evangelists erased by man’s hand.

The Qadisha Valley, a Christian refuge since the 7th century, keeps other secrets: 8 naturally mummified bodies, discovered in 1990, today at the National Museum. Classified at UNESCO since 1998, it remains a fragile heritage.

Qadisha Valley, Lebanon

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Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IAhttps://libnanews.com
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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