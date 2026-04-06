Earthquake in the Eastern Mediterranean

An earthquake of preliminary magnitude 4.6 was reported Monday morning in the Eastern Mediterranean off the South Lebanon. The tremor, located 10 kilometres deep according to the alert displayed by the application consulted, intervenes in a strategically monitored maritime area, near the Levantin basin, where several major energy issues are concentrated.

According to the transmitted capture, the seismic event was recorded on6 April 2026-1052 hoursinEastern MediterraneanoffshoreSouth Lebanonwith amagnitude estimated at 4.6and onedepth of 10 kilometres. The signal is assigned toGEOFONthe seismological network of the German GFZ, but the alert itself specifies that it remainsautomatic and unconfirmed, which requires careful treatment of these first data.

At this stage, there is no indication in the data consulted that the earthquake caused damage to the Lebanese coastline. However, the relatively low depth of the phenomenon may explain that it has been felt in several coastal areas if the epicentre is well situated in the area displayed. The eastern Mediterranean basin is indeed a seismically active region, marked by the interaction of several tectonic structures, including the Levant system. Moderate shaking is regular, although it does not necessarily cause major damage.

A maritime area also monitored for its gas resources

The interest of this earthquake is not only due to its proximity to the Lebanese coastline. The area concerned is located in thelevantin basinin the eastern Mediterranean, a region that has been identified for years as an area with high hydrocarbon potential. TheUSGSconsidered that this province of the Levant contained significant undiscovered resources of gas and oil, making it one of the most observed energy sectors in the region.

The same maritime area is part of a regional environment where several offshore deposits have already shaped the energy and diplomatic balances of the eastern Mediterranean. TheEastern Mediterranean Gas Forumcites among the major discoveriesLeviathanoff Israel andAphroditisoffshore Cyprus, which has become references in the regional gas geography.