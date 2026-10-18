AANJAR, THE OUBLIED OMEYYYADE CITY OF BEKAA Founded in the eighth century by Caliph Walid I, Aanjar is the only known Umayyad city built entirely from scratch. Caravan fortified, it will be..

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AANJAR, THE OUBLIED OMEYYYADE CITY OF BEKAA

Founded in the eighth century by Caliph Walid I, Aanjar is the only known Umayyad city built entirely from scratch. Caravan fortified, it will be abandoned after a few decades. Its Grand Palace, its Roman baths with hypocaustes, its arched mosque with horseshoe arches and its rectangular urban plan bear witness to a unique mixture of Roman, Byzantine and Arab influences. UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1984.

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