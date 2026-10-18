Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.
AANJAR, THE OUBLIED OMEYYYADE CITY OF BEKAA
Founded in the eighth century by Caliph Walid I, Aanjar is the only known Umayyad city built entirely from scratch. Caravan fortified, it will be abandoned after a few decades. Its Grand Palace, its Roman baths with hypocaustes, its arched mosque with horseshoe arches and its rectangular urban plan bear witness to a unique mixture of Roman, Byzantine and Arab influences. UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1984.
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.
Comments