Bayeux Tapestry enters the British Museum
In 58 scenes, this eight-colored wool embroidery, which is nearly 70 metres long, tells of the Norman conquest — Harold’s oath, his coronation, and then Halley’s comet, the omen of his fall. Threatened by the Revolution, exhibited by Napoleon, coveted by the Nazis: the work went through everything. Inscribed in the World Memory of UNESCO, it is the oldest known narrative embroidery. Since today, it has been visible at the British Museum — the first time it has returned to England since its creation nearly a thousand years ago, until July 2027.
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