As part of the 81ndof the end of the Second World War, which will take place mainly on 8 May for Western Europeans and on 9 May for Eastern Europeans, it is important to recall the agreements concluded between Roosevelt, Churchill and Stalin at the conference in Tehran, the capital of Iran, from 28 November to 1 Novemberanddecember 1943.

The Battle of Normandy, Operation Overlord by code name in English, benefited from the agreement sealed in 1943 in Tehran, the highlight of the Second World War memory, by the three main allied forces (American, English and Russian). Thus the Soviet authorities undertook to launch a major offensive at the same time as the landing in Normandy.

This military coordination consisted in avoiding the transfer of the most experienced German troops from the eastern front to the western front. This explains in particular the considerable loss of life of the Soviets during their offensive against the most ruthless troops of the Third Reich.

Today, the Tehran Accords of 1943 are ignored or ignored by the general public. In the end, his archives croup in the oblivion of contemporary history. And because of this, the Hollywood soft power has been imposed on Western nations through film culture. The 7thndart rewritten the History of the Second World War.

No wonder. As early as 1950, a strong anti-communist sense of the political sphere in the USunited States. In defiance of the freedom of thought instituted by George Washington, Senator Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin conducted a witch hunt in intellectual circles to expose supposed communists.

And since this time of despicable delation and unjustified persecution,considerable human and financial resources are employed in the United States to use literature, music, art, cinema, sport, and the press as ideological weaponsof thelasting way.

TO such a point that the Kiev regime definitely turned its back in 2023 on their traditional commemoration of May 9, the day of victory over Nazism. This decision once again demonstrates the grip of the United States narrative, which consists in erasing from collective memory Soviet human losses during the Second World War.

More than 21 million Soviet deaths will no longer be honoured on 9 May in Ukraine. This well suits the United States, which has had the ambition since the end of the Second World War to dominate the world and constantly invent an imaginary enemy or an immediate danger.

Isn’t it Colin Powell, US Secretary of State, who presented the « evidence » of the weapons of mass destruction produced by Iraq in the open on 5 February 2003 in the UN plenary?

To dominate a people, invent an imaginary enemy more threatening than you, and then pose as a savior. This quotation from Noam Chomsky, American philosopher and professor, is undoubtedly the most relevant to break the fears, lies and submissions generated by the US soft power that brings our savings to the edge of the precipice with its perpetual wars.

Henri Ramoneda