American Interferences: Vance comes to save Orban in Budapest

Five days before an election could put an end to sixteen years of uninterrupted power, Viktor Orban received support on Tuesday in Budapest that no European leader could ignore. US Vice President JD Vance came to Hungary to openly support the re-election campaign of the Hungarian head of government, in a two-day visit to Washington as a gesture of political friendship, but experienced by the opposition as a foreign interference in the midst of the campaign. Upon his arrival, Vance multiplied his compliments to his host, stating in particular that relations between the two countries were important, that the United States loved the Hungarian people, and above all that « the President loves you », before adding that Viktor Orban had played a major role in what made Europe strong and prosperous. The political signal is clear: the Trump administration is no longer content with ideological preferences in Europe, it now chooses to enter physically into a national campaign to try to weigh its outcome.

The scene would have already been notable if it concerned a stable ally, firmly installed in the polls. It is even more so because it intervenes as Viktor Orban passes through his most serious electoral sequence since his return to power in 2010. Several opinion polls published at the end of March gave Péter Magyar’s Tisza party in front of Fidesz, with a sufficiently clear advance to feed the idea of a possible alternation during the vote on 12 April. In this context, the coming of JD Vance does not resemble a protocol visit of courtesy between ideologically close leaders. It looks like a political rescue operation, designed to remobilize a nationalist electorate and to remind us that, in the eyes of trumpism, Orban remains the European model to protect.

The message sent from the airport has also been carefully screened. JD Vance and his wife Usha were welcomed by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who welcomed the opening of a « new golden age » in relations between Washington and Budapest. The U.S. vice president was then to meet Viktor Orban in camera and then participate in at least one campaign appointment, marking a notable break with the most prudent diplomatic practices. Péter Magyar, leader of the opposition, immediately denounced a foreign intervention in Hungarian sovereignty and called on the United States to respect the right of voters to choose their own government. Again, the political fact is not only the ideological proximity between Washington and Budapest. It is based on the chosen form: a physical presence, assumed, a few days from the vote.

A visit that formalizes a method

For several months now, the signals have been accumulating. Donald Trump had already publicly supported Viktor Orban, who he presented as a strong leader, attached to the nation, the family and the fight against immigration. But the coming of JD Vance crossed a threshold. It turns an ideological affinity into a direct act of campaigning. It means that in the eyes of the White House, the Hungarian election is not an internal affair among others. It has become a strategic issue of the cultural and political battle that trumpism intends to wage in Europe. More than just an ally, Orban is seen in Washington as a showcase: a leader who has proved, in the American conservative imagination, that it was possible to challenge Brussels, to harden the state on identity issues, to closely control public debate and to remain in power for a long time.

This reading is not new. For years, the most ideological American right has made Budapest a laboratory. Conservative conferences are held. Elected officials, essayists and figures from the MAGA galaxy saw evidence that a national-conservative power could last even within the European Union. The displacement of JD Vance today gives this fascination an official form. These are no longer symposia, forums or signs of connivance. He is an active US vice-president who lends his voice, symbolic weight and status to a European leader in a tight election campaign.

Perhaps the most striking is the argument put forward by Vance in Budapest. According to several press reports, the Vice-President praised Hungary for its positions on migration, energy and the organization of society. He also accused Brussels of ingesting in Hungarian political life, thus turning against the European Union the very accusation addressed to it. This reversal is not insignificant. It allows Washington to intervene while presenting itself as the defender of a national sovereignty threatened by the outside world. But the contradiction is obvious: denouncing the EU’s supposed interference in the Hungarian election while personally supporting a candidate leaving a few days before the election amounts to redefining interference not as a foreign intervention, but as a privilege reserved to ideological allies.

Budapest, International Trumpist Laboratory

Hungary is not a random land. Viktor Orban has long been one of the few European leaders able to bring together several different external interests. For Moscow, it has often been a blocking relay within the European Union, holding back certain decisions on Ukraine or Russia. For the trumpist right, he embodies a Europe that resists Brussels, immigration, cultural liberalism and institutional universalism. This convergence does not imply a homogeneous alliance, but it sheds light on the highly strategic nature of the Hungarian election. The Battle of Budapest became a model battle for trumpism. If Orban falls, it’s a central piece of the illiberal transatlantic narrative that’s wavering.

This dimension explains the unusual intensity of American involvement. Several media sources pointed out that this was the highest level of official American visit to Hungary in two decades. This simple fact is enough to show that Washington did not choose discretion. On the contrary, the Trump administration seems to have wanted to maximize the visual and political reach of displacement. In the entourage of Orban, this visit allows to reactivate an imaginary of power: that of a Hungarian Prime Minister not isolated, not marginal, but softened by the world’s first power. In a tense electoral climate, such an image is designed to weigh on the undecided, to remobilize the government camp and to give the election a broader civilizational dimension than strictly national issues.

For the Hungarian opposition, on the contrary, the desired effect is transparent. Péter Magyar presented the election as a referendum on Hungary’s place in the world, between European anchoring and the pursuit of an increasingly isolated, liberal and power-oriented trajectory. In this perspective, the arrival of JD Vance confirms precisely what he seeks to denounce: the attempt to put Hungary no longer at the European institutional heart, but at a transatlantic political constellation where Washington supports national rights hostile to the Union’s traditional mechanisms. The election of 12 April then ceased to be exclusively Hungarian. It becomes a test for Europe’s ability to resist external politicization from the United States itself.

An interference that forms part of a wider sequence

The Hungarian episode is not isolated. Since Donald Trump’s return to the White House, several officials or close to the US power have multiplied positions that directly affect European electoral balances. In February 2025, JD Vance had already caused a shock in Germany by denouncing in Munich the way in which the traditional European parties isolated the far right and by defending a conception of pluralism which, in fact, amounted to challenging the health cord built around AfD. Berlin then responded by explaining that a foreign official should not interfere in the German campaign or dictate to voters or parties their choice of alliance. This precedent already showed that the Trump administration no longer clearly separated ideological discourse and political intervention.

At the same time, Elon Musk was conducting his own digital policy offensive in Germany. During the 2025 federal campaign, he had repeatedly supported the AfD on its X platform, presented the party as the only possible recourse for Germany and offered its leader an unprecedented global exhibition through a live interview. The episode did not formally emanate from the American administration, but it was part of the same political universe and in the same logic: to legitimize forces at a distance to the European radical right by exploiting American media power asymmetry. This sequence has reinforced in Europe the idea that interference no longer passes only through states, but also through platforms, political billionaires and transatlantic ideological relays.

The Hungarian novelty is therefore due to the combination of several already visible tendencies: personalization of support, physical displacement of a senior official, explicit electoral message and integration of the national election into a continental ideological narrative. What is happening in Budapest is not only the support of one ally to another. This is a new way of acting on European democracies, assuming that their electoral destiny is part of Washington’s overall strategy when a friendly camp can be maintained in power. In this regard, the Trump administration is no longer content to observe Europe. She’s trying to weigh on her internal recomposition.

American paradox: sovereignism among others, interventionism for friends

One of the most striking springs of this sequence is the ideological paradox that it reveals. Trompism is a doctrine of sovereignty, hostile to globalism, supranational bureaucracies and moral intervention from abroad. In theory, this vision should lead the United States to scrupulously respect European electoral processes. In practice, it works differently: sovereignty is invoked to protect the ideological allies of Brussels, but it disappears when it comes to Washington’s public support. JD Vance’s visit to Hungary crystallizes this paradox. It shows that trumpist sovereignism is not a universal principle. It’s a selective instrument.

This contradiction is visible even in the rhetoric used in Budapest. By accusing the European institutions of exerting undue pressure on Hungary, Vance speaks as if the only reprehensible interference was that of Brussels. However, the European Union acts through procedures, litigation, legal mechanisms and intergovernmental debates of which Hungary is itself a member. The US intervention takes the form of a campaign visit by a foreign vice-president who directly supports a national candidate. The contrast is even clearer as Péter Magyar explicitly requested that Hungarian voters be able to decide without external pressure. In this sequence, the charge of interference has thus become a political battlefield, where each attempts to delegitimize the influence of the other while maximising its own.

Beyond the Hungarian case, this method raises a broader question for Europe. For years, debates on electoral interference have focused on Russia, digital influence operations, disinformation campaigns and opaque financing. The Vance-Orban case introduces another problem: that of assumed, frontal, almost uncomplicated interference from a historical ally of Western Europe. The unprecedented character of the scene lies in this standardization. There is no denial, no screen, no discrete intermediate relay. There is an American vice-president who arrives in Budapest, greets a difficult Prime Minister and tells him, in essence, that the President of the United States loves and wants his victory.

Why Washington cares so much about Orban

To understand this insistence, we must return to Viktor Orban’s special status in the trumpist imagination. The Hungarian leader has for years embodied a political narrative that the American right admires: mastery of the institutional game, fight against immigration, permanent confrontation with the critical media, rejection of liberal injunctions on minority rights, intensive use of national sovereignty against European norms. In this reading, Orban is not only a conservative ally. It is proof that power can last when it agrees to polarize the country sustainably. His possible defeat would therefore not only be that of a friendly government. It would be interpreted as a warning to the entire MAGA galaxy, which often presented it as an example to follow.

This adds a more immediate European dimension. If Orban loses, the European Union could be rid of one of its main blockers on Ukraine, on some sanctions and on several institutional issues. Several European capitals have already suggested that they would follow the Hungarian election very closely in the hope of a less confrontational relationship with Budapest. Washington, in its trompist version, obviously reads this hypothesis in reverse. The fall of Orban would strengthen the European axis favourable to Kiev, greater EU cohesion and a refocusing of Hungary on more traditional positions. For the Trump administration, this would be a geopolitical setback as well as a ideological setback.

JD Vance’s visit also comes in a delicate moment for Donald Trump himself. The US administration is facing the political effects of the war with Iran, rising energy prices and internal tensions on the US external line. In this context, displaying a potential ideological victory in Europe, or at least trying to prevent defeat, also allows us to talk to the American conservative base. To support Orban is to show that trumpism continues to project its symbolic power beyond American borders, even when the inner scene becomes more uncertain.

Europe against allied interference

The question now facing Europeans is less of surprise than of the answer. The Hungarian episode shows that electoral interference no longer takes on the clandestine form of false accounts, opaque viral campaigns or hidden financing. It can take the form of public support, embodied, assumed by a friendly foreign executive. This makes it politically more difficult to deal with. One can denounce a Russian manoeuvre without major diplomatic risk within the Western camp. It is more difficult to use the same vocabulary when it comes to the United States. However, in substance, the logic is close: an external power tries to influence the perception of voters in a decisive national election.

The Hungarian case could also make jurisprudence in transatlantic political practices. If such a visit produces a visible electoral benefit, other travel, sleep and other forms of direct participation in European campaigns could follow. Germany has already experienced a first sequence of political and digital pressure. Hungary is now entering the upper stage of official, very high level involvement in the last days of a legislative campaign. If the European Union is to preserve the autonomy of its democratic processes, it will probably have to learn to name this reality for what it is, including when it comes from a strategic ally.

In Budapest on Tuesday, JD Vance wanted to offer Viktor Orban the image of a chef supported, loved and protected by Washington. But this move tells something else. It shows that a part of the US government now considers the European elections as a legitimate ground for intervention, when it comes to saving ideological allies. That is what gives this visit its real scope. She doesn’t just say something about Orban. She said something about the new American method: less diplomatic, more partisan, more direct, and determined to treat certain European ballot boxes as an extension of the political struggle in Washington.