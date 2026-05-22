The film « Palestine 36 », unveiled as a preview in Lebanon: an epic film fresco retracing the Palestinian revolt and its legacy still alive today

Beirut, Lebanon – 22 May 2026 Palestine 36, one of the year’s historical dramas, directed by renowned Palestinian filmmaker Annemarie Jacir, was premiered in Lebanon on 21 May at the Metropolis Cinema in Mar Mikhaël, under the patronage of Dr. Basel Dalloul and the Dalloul Art Foundation (DAF). The pre-premises were held in the presence of the Vice-President of the Council of Ministers Tarek Mitri, the Minister of Tourism H.E. Laura El-Khazen Lahoud, the former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora, the former Vice-President of the Council of Ministers Zeina Akar Adra, the former Minister of Information Ziad Makary, the Ambassador of the European Union in Lebanon H.E. Sandra De Waele, Ahmad Al Halaby, First Secretary of the Palestinian Embassy, representing the Ambassador and the Embassy, as well as personalities from the political and cultural world, artists, media representatives and distinguished guests at an exceptional evening celebrating Palestinian cinema and the art of narrative. Anchored in the context of the 1936 Palestinian revolt, the film traces one of the most significant chapters in Palestinian history through a deeply humane and emotional narrative. Driven by an ambitious staging and a sensitive narrative,Palestine 36explores the themes of resistance, identity, love and sacrifice, offering a work that is both historically powerful and deeply present. « The cinema has the power to preserve memory and create a dialogue between generations, » said Annemarie Jacir. WithPalestine 36, we wanted to tell a story deeply rooted in history, while addressing the public in a very personal and intimate way. This film focuses on a major uprising, but it deliberately roots in people’s daily lives, where resistance does not take the form of a spectacular and noisy heroism, but of a discreet act that is gradually being built Dr. Basel Dalloul added:Palestine 36is part of our commitment to the preservation and enhancement of Arab cultural heritage through art and cinema. This work is a major artistic achievement that deserves to be discovered by the Lebanese and international public Palestine 36is currently screened in Lebanon at Metropolis Cinema, Cinema City Beirut Souks, as well as in VOX Cinemas. About Dr. Basel Dalloul

Dr. Basel Dalloul is a lawyer (holder of a Juris Doctor – J.D.), technologist and cultural actor. His work lies at the intersection of digital infrastructure, governance, entrepreneurship and the preservation of modern and contemporary Arab art. He is actively involved with international artistic institutions and events, including the Venice Biennale, where he acted as sponsor and member of the Lebanese Pavilion Committee. He also sits on museum advisory boards, intervenes on issues of technology, copyright and cultural investment, and is a committed arts patron.

In 2016, Dr. Basel Dalloul founded in Beirut the Ramzi and Saeda Dalloul Art Foundation (DAF), extending a collection initiated in the 1970s by his parents, Dr. Ramzi Dalloul and Saeda Al-Husseini. Today, the DAF preserves nearly 3,000 modern and contemporary Arabic works of art and establishes itself as a reference platform for research and public access to the art history of the region. https://dafbeirut.org

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