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Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

A HUMAN MUSICAL CEREMONY ORGANIZED BY CHOR’HUS-JUJAT AND ORCHESTRA HOSPITALS AND THE UNIVERSITY OF ROWAN NORMANDY, IN SUPPORT OF HUMANITARIAN ACTION IN LEBANON, WAS HELD IN THE FRENCH CITY OF ROWAN IN AN INITIATIVE THAT BROUGHT TOGETHER MUSIC AND SOLIDARITY.

The ceremony was held at the Church of Saint-Maclou in Rowan, with the participation of musicians, jurors and single scholars, in an evening to the Lebanese European Medical Association (ELMS) to support its humanitarian actions and initiatives in Lebanon.

THE VICE-PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN LEBANESE MEDICAL ASSOCIATION, DR. GLADYS SAEED, AND DR. GUSAN RIASHI, REPRESENTATIVE OF ELMS IN ROWAN AND ACTIVE MEMBER OF ITS HUMANITARIAN COMMITTEE, ATTENDED THE CEREMONY.

IN THIS CONTEXT, THE ASSEMBLY THANKED CHOR’HUS, GOAT AND ORCHESTRA HOSPITALS AND THE UNIVERSITY OF ROWAN NORMANDY, AS WELL AS ALL ORGANIZERS, MUSICIANS AND PARTY PARTICIPANTS, FOR THEIR » COMMITMENT, DIGNITY AND ABILITY TO TURN MUSIC INTO A REAL AREA OF SOLIDARITY WITH LEBANON » .

The Assembly also thanked Dr. Gusan Riashi for his role, commitment and contribution in supporting the Assembly ‘ s humanitarian activities and initiatives.

The European Lebanese Medical Association emphasized that this initiative demonstrates how collective solidarity can be transformed into concrete assistance, stressing that the support resulting from this initiative will be harnessed to serve its humanitarian work in Lebanon, in accordance with the principles of transparency and responsibility and in a manner that directly affects the needs of the beneficiaries.

THE ASSEMBLY CONCLUDED BY THANKING CHOR’HUS, ORGANIZERS, ORCHESTRA LEADERS, MUSICIANS, CHOIR MEMBERS, SINGLE PARTIES AND ALL THOSE WHO CONTRIBUTED TO THE SUCCESS OF THE EVENING, STRESSING THE IMPORTANCE OF INITIATIVES THAT MAKE CULTURE AND MUSIC A BRIDGE OF SOLIDARITY WITH LEBANON.