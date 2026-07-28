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的 Lindsey Graham wanted to bomb Lebanon with Netanyahu

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Newsdesk Libnanews
L'auteur: Newsdesk Libnanews
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🎥 Lindsey Graham voulait bombarder le Liban avec Netanyahou
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Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Died on July 12 of an aortic dissection, American Senator Lindsey Graham is buried this Tuesday in Washington. The day before, a new documentary by director Alex Holder reveals images shot before his death: Graham jubilee in front of the American-Israeli war against Iran, compares Trump and Netanyahu to Roosevelt and Churchill, and unilaterally proposes to the Israeli Prime Minister US military aid against Lebanon, Netanyahu declines — for now.

– LibnaNEWS.com

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Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IAhttps://libnanews.com
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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