的 Lindsey Graham wanted to bomb Lebanon with Netanyahu

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Died on July 12 of an aortic dissection, American Senator Lindsey Graham is buried this Tuesday in Washington. The day before, a new documentary by director Alex Holder reveals images shot before his death: Graham jubilee in front of the American-Israeli war against Iran, compares Trump and Netanyahu to Roosevelt and Churchill, and unilaterally proposes to the Israeli Prime Minister US military aid against Lebanon, Netanyahu declines — for now.

– LibnaNEWS.com

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