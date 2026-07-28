的 Lindsey Graham wanted to bomb Lebanon with Netanyahu

Died on July 12 of an aortic dissection, American Senator Lindsey Graham is buried this Tuesday in Washington. The day before, a new documentary by director Alex Holder reveals images shot before his death: Graham jubilee in front of the American-Israeli war against Iran, compares Trump and Netanyahu to Roosevelt and Churchill, and unilaterally proposes to the Israeli Prime Minister US military aid against Lebanon, Netanyahu declines — for now.
– LibnaNEWS.com
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