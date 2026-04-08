Why the United States Loses the Gulf War

Washington at the last moment avoided a total escalation with Iran. But the two-week truce announced on 7 and 8 April does not change the basic diagnosis: the United States is emerging from this Gulf war. They did not obtain by force what they demanded from Tehran. The Strait of Ormuz was not reopened under US military compulsion, but after negotiation. The US security umbrella did not prevent Iranian strikes in the Gulf or fully reassure regional allies. Europeans did not follow Washington in climbing. And, on the international stage, the sequence has more confirmed Iran’s return as a central actor than a restoration of American power. Seen from the Gulf, the war was not only a military crisis. She was a brutal revealing of American boundaries.

A war launched to impose red lines that Washington failed to enforce

The first observation relates to the very objective of the American campaign. The Trump administration wanted to force Iran to give in on the key points: maritime security in the Gulf, pressure on Washington’s regional allies, and ultimately nuclear, ballistic and regional issues. But the truce torn in extremis does not show an Iranian surrender. On the contrary, it shows that Tehran has reached the negotiating table by keeping several of its levers. Iran continues to impose its conditions on the timetable, on the role of Ormuz and on the framework for future discussions in Islamabad. Even dispatches favouring de-escalation recognize that the major background files remain open.

That’s where the first American defeat is played. A power gains when it obtains, through pressure, the political result it sought. Here, the United States mostly got a break. They neither dismantled Iran’s nuclear programme nor resolved the issue of missiles nor destroyed Tehran’s regional role. In the available evidence, Iran even continues to demand the end of American strikes, guarantees of non-recidive, compensation and a direct role in the future regime of the Strait of Ormuz. In other words, the war did not lead to Iranian strategic surrender. It led to a negotiation where Iran is still able to set its conditions.

Ormuz was not reopened by American force, but by negotiation.

The strongest symbol of this failure is the Strait of Ormuz. Donald Trump had linked the suspension of the strikes to the « complete, immediate and safe » reopening of the Strait. But this reopening was not removed militarily. It was achieved by a negotiated ceasefire, under Pakistani mediation, with an Iranian role explicitly recognized in the coordination of the passage. That’s a major difference. Had American military power really imposed its law, Ormuz would have been reopened under freedom of navigation guaranteed by Washington and its allies. What is emerging is quite different: a traffic conditioned, discussed, framed, sometimes even monetized in Iranian proposals.

The maritime situation confirms this. Even after the announcement of the truce, large companies like Maersk remained cautious and explained that they did not have sufficient security to resume normal operations. Hapag-Lloyd, for its part, estimated the additional cost of the crisis at $50 to $60 million a week, with about 1,000 vessels blocked in the region. This means that the simple cease-fire did not erase Iran’s influence on the maritime risk. On the contrary, the Strait remains treated as a space where Iran retains a political and military filtering capability that Washington has failed to neutralize.

Perhaps the most humiliating for the United States is here: Ormuz was supposed to be the demonstration that no regional power can permanently challenge the freedom of navigation guaranteed by the US Navy. The war has had the opposite effect. It showed that an Iranian lock, even partial and selective, was sufficient to disrupt flows, blow up insurance costs, immobilize hundreds of ships and return the United States to the negotiating table. In the Gulf, this is a message of inverse power: American air superiority is not enough to restore maritime order alone.

The American umbrella showed its limits in the Gulf

The second American defeat is safe. The war showed that Washington’s guarantees to its Gulf partners were not sufficiently dissuasive to prevent Iran from hitting or threatening regional strategic infrastructure. The attack claimed by the Revolutionary Guards against the Jubail petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia illustrated this vulnerability. Even when some facilities were not reached or intercepted, the strategic message was clear: Iran remained able to touch the Gulf’s energy core despite the American presence in the region.

This is essential because the United States’ regional order is based precisely on this promise: to protect the Gulf monarchies, to secure critical infrastructure, to guarantee energy roads and to contain hostile powers. However, the recent crisis has shown a more fragile than announced architecture. U.S. bases, advanced radars, naval devices and military presence have not created a real sense of regional invulnerability. On the contrary, the succession of alerts in several Gulf countries and the persistence of a risk on the sea lanes gave the image of an advanced, incomplete and reactive safety rather than a preventive one.

That does not mean that the United States has disappeared militarily from the Gulf. This means that they failed to prove that their presence was sufficient to neutralize Iran’s strategic effect. For the Gulf allies, the shade is decisive. A protector is judged not only on his theoretical abilities, but on his ability to prevent the risk from materializing. In this war, the risk has materialized. The American umbrella has therefore ceased to appear as a total guarantee. It has become an imperfect, costly and dependent coverage of final negotiations with Tehran.

Western allies did not follow Washington

The third defeat is diplomatic and Atlantic. The US European partners did not follow Washington in the escalation. The European Union welcomed the ceasefire and called for continued diplomatic efforts, but did not align itself with an open war logic against Iran. Even more revealing, Spain publicly explained that US NATO declarations were now pushing Europe to seek security alternatives, and recalled that European countries had refused to join US naval patrols in the Strait of Ormuz after the war began. Madrid went further by classifying the illegal and reckless war and prohibiting the use of its airspace and bases for offensive American operations.

This stall is heavy with meaning. For decades, American strategic credibility has also been based on its ability to aggregate a Western coalition around its major operations. In this crisis, Washington was much more isolated than usual. Europe supported de-escalation, not the logic of force. The United Kingdom itself has been confronted by a controversy over the use of British bases, with increasing pressure to prohibit any employment that could expose London to complicity in possible violations of international law. This atmosphere says a lot: the traditional allies have not behaved as a coalition of war, but as partners concerned about being dragged too far.

For Washington, the cost exceeds the only Iranian war. He touches on the very structure of his leadership. A superpower that threatens, then retreats, without fully rallying its allies, no longer appears as the undisputed centre of a bloc. It appears to be an actor capable of opening a crisis, but less able to control its political coalition. In the Gulf, this means a great deal: fear is no longer necessarily a cement of the alliance, especially if it doubles the risk of being associated with a strategy perceived as unpredictable.

Washington is isolated at the UN and on the international stage

The fourth defeat is international. The United States has failed to transform its position into a diplomatic consensus. The most visible setback was in the Security Council, where the resolution to coordinate the protection of navigation in Ormuz was blocked by the Chinese and Russian vetoes. Even if watered down, even without explicit authorization for the use of force, the text did not pass the political wall against an initiative perceived as too favourable to Washington and Israel. In addition, Pakistan and Colombia abstained. In other words, the United States has failed to build an international front wide enough to transform its reading of the crisis into a shared norm.

Perhaps the most significant is the diplomatic counter-offensive of Washington’s opponents. China and Russia rejected the American scheme, then supported a logic of de-escalation and diplomacy. Tehran, for its part, praised these vetoes as a protection against legitimization of American aggression. Again, the war did not isolate Iran. On the contrary, it confirmed that several major powers refused to follow Washington on the climbing ground. In an already fragmented international system, it is a major setback for the United States: they can still strike, threaten, deploy, but they can no longer impose the political grammar of the conflict alone.

This sequence also showed something else: Iran has retained margins with actors like China, which remains a major energy importer and an impossible partner to ignore. But when war breaks out in such a central area as the Gulf, the isolation of an opponent is not only measured by the number of Western condemnations. It measures its ability to maintain supports, relays and channels. On this point, Iran has resisted better than Washington hoped.

Iran kept trade margins that Washington wanted to close him

Another dimension of American failure concerns flows. Washington neither reduced Iranian exports to zero, nor transformed Ormuz into a corridor controlled by its allies. On the contrary, several analyses show that Iran has been able to maintain a selective approach to passage through the Strait, favouring certain flags and provenances. The World points out that, even without full closure, Iran has managed to paralyze a large part of the traffic while allowing certain ships from countries considered less hostile, notably Chinese and Indian. The Wall Street Journal, for its part, refers to a now politicized transit corridor, with ships from countries deemed friendly that continue to circulate while others are blocked or subject to special conditions.

This asymmetry is devastating for the American story. For it means that at the very moment when Washington claims to defend freedom of navigation, Iran succeeds in transforming Ormuz into a tool of geopolitical hierarchy. The United States and its allies pay the high price of interruption, while some non-Western actors continue to maintain access margins. In a world where power is also measured by the ability to guarantee flows to friends and deny them to opponents, it is a signal of decommissioning. America did not regain control of the artery; It must have found that it could not prevent Iran from making it a differentiated lever.

War brought Trump from threat to bargaining

Politically, the sequence also damaged Donald Trump’s image. All his rhetoric was based on deterrence by the maximum threat. However, the facts show that he suspended the escalation at 90 minutes of a deadline which he himself had set, after Pakistani mediation and on the basis of an Iranian proposal deemed « practical ». It is a major political shift. The president who wanted to impose by the ultimatum had to return to negotiation. The leader who promised to reopen Ormuz under US pressure had to accept a reopening under Iranian supervision. The « dealmaker » did not impose his agreement; He had to accept a compromise where Iran keeps its main levers.

This sequence is not only an image problem. She says something about the structure of the balance of power. American threats have produced fear and volatility, but they have not produced Iranian submission. They eventually fed a negotiated de-escalation, at the cost of a backward impression. That is why many of the accusations that are circulating against Trump — the man of threats that have become the man of supplications, the failure to reopen Ormuz by force, the failure to isolate Iran — find at least a political beginning in observable facts. Not all are documented solidly. But the idea of a shift from bullying to forced bargaining is clearly visible.

Threats to civilian infrastructure have increased Washington’s isolation

Another point that contributed to American isolation was the rhetoric of threat to civilian infrastructure. The European institutions welcomed the cease-fire, but did so after American statements that were considered particularly alarming, aimed at mass destruction if Tehran did not yield. Several British reactions also stressed the refusal to participate in any operation that could target civilian infrastructure or expose London to accusations of complicity in violations of international law. This question is not peripheral. It directly affects the legitimacy of American action. When your own allies publicly seek to distance themselves from some of your threats, you no longer appear as the guarantor of the law, but as a political and legal risk factor.

You have to be careful about the vocabulary. Available open sources document threats to civilian infrastructure and strong criticism of the risk of violations of the law, but do not automatically establish all the most serious qualifiers circulating in the political debate. On the other hand, one point is clear: this rhetoric has cost the United States international legitimacy. It reinforced European prudence, facilitated the diplomatic counter-offensive of their opponents and made it more difficult to establish a broad political front behind Washington.

Air victory without strategic victory

In total, the Gulf War has confirmed a contradiction that has become central to American power: military superiority no longer automatically guarantees political victory. The United States has shown that it can strike, threaten and weigh on tempo. They did not show that they could impose the final result alone. Iran was not overthrown. Ormuz was not reopened by force. The Gulf allies did not receive a demonstration of full security. Europe did not follow the climb. The UN has not validated the US approach. And the end of the crisis now requires negotiations in Islamabad, not an undeniable American victory on the ground.

That’s why Washington loses out of this Gulf war, even if it avoids a worse scenario. He does not lose because he would have been militarily swept away. He loses because he did not turn his power into a political order. He revealed the vulnerability of his regional umbrella, the erosion of his coalition capacity, Iran’s diplomatic resilience and the fragmentation of a world where American intimidation is no longer enough to force all actors to bow. In the Gulf, this type of defeat counts as much as a military setback: it alters the calculations of all partners, opponents and mediators for the rest.