USA-Israel: Honeymoon cracks, Ben Gvir without visa

Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir allegedly cancelled a trip to the United States due to difficulties in obtaining a visa, according to the Israeli press. The episode comes as Donald Trump defends his agreement with Iran and several Israeli ministers already refuse its Lebanese part. The US-Israel relationship remains strong, but the sequence reveals an unprecedented crisis between Washington and Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition.

The announced cancellation of Itamar Ben-Gvir’s travel to the United States, reported by the Israeli press due to difficulties in obtaining a visa, is taking place in an already tense climate between Washington and Tel Aviv. The episode appears to be protocolly limited. However, it is becoming broader in scope, as it affects a central minister of the Israeli radical right as the Trump administration tries to impose an agreement with Iran, including de-escalation in Lebanon. USA-Israel relations remain solid in their military and strategic foundations, but the current sequence reveals a more visible political divergence.

The question is not whether the American-Israeli alliance collapses. There is no indication. Military aid, intelligence cooperation and diplomatic reflexes remain powerful. The real question is different: can the phase of political proximity between Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu survive a regional agreement that several Israeli ministers already publicly reject? The Ben-Gvir case acts as a revelation. It shows that the most radical officials of the Israeli government no longer automatically have fluid access to the western capitals, including the American ally.

According to the Israeli press, the Minister of National Security gave up a planned trip to the United States after administrative difficulties related to his visa. No detailed official U.S. confirmation accompanied this information at the time of the first reporting. This caution is important. Visa issuance rules often remain confidential, and Washington generally avoids public comment on individual files. But in the current context, the political signal is difficult to ignore. Ben-Gvir is already targeted by measures or calls for sanctions in several Western countries. His diplomatic profile becomes a subject in itself.

USA-Israel relations: an incident beyond the visa

A visa problem can remain an administrative accident. It can also become a political message when it concerns a controversial foreign minister. In the case of Ben-Gvir, second reading is gradually required in the Israeli debate. The minister embodies an open line of confrontation with the Palestinians, with humanitarian organizations and, now, with American mediation. Its cancellation comes after months of international criticism and in a sequence where Washington seeks to stabilize several fronts at once.

The White House does not need to announce a formal sanction to create a distance. It is sufficient that a trip is not made, that a meeting is not confirmed, that a visa is delayed or that contact is avoided. These diplomatic gestures have their own language. They allow to mark a reserve without causing a frontal crisis with Netanyahu. In this case, Washington can maintain its alliance with Israel while refusing to give an official forum to one of the cabinet’s most contested ministers.

This nuance is essential. The United States does not break with Israel. They sort out their interlocutors. This distinction protects the strategic relationship while sending a warning to the Israeli coalition. The implicit message is that American support does not necessarily cover all the positions of the radical right. Nor does it guarantee diplomatic immunity to ministers who publicly challenge Trump’s agreement. This is where the visa episode joins the wider crisis around Iran and Lebanon.

Ben-Gvir, symbol of an expensive right

Itamar Ben-Gvir is not an ordinary minister in the Western diplomatic landscape. His journey, his statements and his role in Israel’s internal security policy give him disproportionate visibility. It represents a harsh response to Palestinian and regional threats to its supporters. For his critics, he embodies an extremist drift that weakens Israel’s international position. This image has concrete consequences. Travel, meetings, invitations and public forums become more difficult to organize.

The minister had already provoked strong protests during a previous trip to the United States. Events had been cancelled, demonstrations organized and several American Jewish officials had denounced his presence. This opposition was not just from pro-Palestinian activists. It also crossed a part of the American Jewish community, worried that Israeli extremists might find an audience in the United States. The debate had already exposed a deep divide between support for Israel and rejection of some of the Netanyahu government’s choices.

Since then, Ben-Gvir’s diplomatic cost has increased further. Western countries have taken or discussed measures against him and Bezalel Smotrich. The United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Norway had announced targeted sanctions or measures against the two ministers, accusing them of incitement related to settler violence in the West Bank. France prohibited him from entering his territory. Italy opened an investigation after the humanitarian flotilla episode towards Gaza. The European Union has not found a consensus to sanction it, but there is a debate.

Washington under pressure of its own goals

The current tension is not only due to Ben-Gvir’s personality. It also stems from US diplomatic priority. Donald Trump wants to make the deal with Iran come to fruition. It wants to reopen the Strait of Ormuz, reduce the risk of a long war and present a strategic success. However, several Israeli ministers consider this agreement dangerous. They challenge it in public, especially when it includes Lebanon. Ben-Gvir stated that Israel should not consider itself bound by an arrangement that would limit its ability to defend itself.

This posture puts Washington in a delicate position. The United States can accept Israeli criticism on the merits. They usually disagree with their allies. But they can hardly tolerate an Israeli minister openly calling for a challenge to a regional architecture worn by the US President himself. The problem is not only diplomatic. It touches Trump’s authority. An announced agreement with Iran cannot be credible if one of Washington’s main allies is already challenging its scope on the Lebanese ground.

The American irritation occurred after the Israeli strike against Beirut. According to American media, Trump expressed a rare anger at Netanyahu, judging that the operation had almost derailed the deal with Tehran. The remark marked the minds, because it breaks with the image of automatic coordination between the two leaders. It doesn’t mean Trump drops Netanyahu. Rather, it shows that the Israeli Prime Minister is no longer free to disrupt American diplomacy without a direct response from the White House.

Lebanon as a land of divergence

The Lebanese case focuses on the crisis. The agreement between Washington and Tehran, as announced by the mediators, provides for the cessation of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon. The Lebanese authorities see this as a binding clause against Israeli attacks. Nabih Berri praised this inclusion as an essential element in preserving Lebanon’s sovereignty. The Lebanese army, for its part, called on the displaced from the South to be cautious, proof that calm remained fragile and that returns could not be improvised.

Israel refuses this reading. Defense Minister Israel Katz said the Israeli army would not withdraw from the areas it occupies in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza. He also claimed the maintenance of a safe area and the continued fight against Hezbollah infrastructure. Ben-Gvir goes further in tone. He asked not to apply the agreements between Trump and Tehran when, according to him, they restricted Israel’s freedom of action. This difference in vocabulary reflects the same line of refusal.

For Washington, Lebanon becomes the credibility test of the agreement. If Israel continues its strikes or maintains its positions without a clear timetable, Iran may accuse the United States of not controlling its ally. If Iran believes that the Lebanese side is not respected, it may delay the implementation of the protocol or intensify future discussions. Lebanon, already weakened by destruction and displacement, is at the centre of a rivalry that far exceeds its ability to act.

A strong alliance, but less docile

Speaking of ending the honeymoon doesn’t mean announcing a divorce. The US-Israel relations have often accommodated major disagreements. American administrations have criticized Israeli settlement, military operations or domestic politics without breaking the partnership. Israel remains a key ally of Washington in the Middle East. His army has structural support. His diplomacy is still based on American weight in international fora. These constants do not disappear with a complicated visa.

But the current sequence changes the tone. Trump is not just the president who gave Netanyahu several symbolic victories in the past. He is also a leader who wants to reach an agreement with Iran and who refuses that his own allies deprive him of a success. This logic can produce a new friction. Netanyahu depends on American support, but he also depends on ministers like Ben-Gvir and Smotrich to maintain his coalition. United States diplomacy thus encounters the internal mechanics of Israeli power.

This mechanics is unstable. Radical right-wing ministers may threaten Netanyahu if he accepts a pause deemed too favourable to Iran or Hezbollah. American officials can criticize him if he lets these ministers sabotage the agreement. The Israeli Prime Minister must take care of both fronts. The cancellation of Ben-Gvir’s trip, if confirmed to be linked to visa difficulties, illustrates this cross-pressure. Washington doesn’t necessarily target Netanyahu directly. It shows that some of its coalition actors are becoming problematic.

American Jewish Diaspora in Debate

The relationship between Israel and the United States is not confined to governments. It also involves the American Jewish diaspora, the elected representatives of Congress, community organizations, donors, universities and the media. Ben-Gvir causes contrasting reactions. Part of the pro-Israeli right welcomes him as an uncompromising defender of Israeli security. Another party sees it as a toxic figure, capable of damaging Israel’s image and accelerating the distance from young American Jews.

This fracture weighs on Washington. American administrations observe the internal balances of their own societies. When the presence of an Israeli minister triggers demonstrations, cancellations of events or elected critics, the question becomes domestic. It no longer only concerns foreign policy. It also affects American tensions around Gaza, the West Bank, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and freedom of expression on campuses. Ben-Gvir crystallises all these fracture lines.

The episode of the visa thus intervenes in a busy political space. It offers Washington a way to reduce the risk of internal controversy, while avoiding an official break with Israel. It also sends a signal to moderate American Jewish organizations, often uncomfortable with the normalization of the Israeli radical right. This dimension should not be underestimated. The alliance between the two countries is also based on social capital, not only on military contracts.

Netanyahu between Trump and his ministers

Benjamin Netanyahu tries to preserve a margin of manoeuvre. He knows that open confrontation with Trump would be costly. He also knows that the agreement with Iran is perceived in Israel as a risk, especially by the toughest parties. Its relative silence or prudent formulations aim to avoid a direct crisis with the White House, while allowing its ministers to express the rejection of certain clauses. This division of roles can work for a time. It becomes more difficult if Washington decides to politically sanction the most radical voices.

Ben-Gvir pushes this limit precisely. By asking not to act according to the agreements between Trump and Tehran, he not only criticizes a text. He challenged the US President’s ability to regulate regional security. For an ally, the shade is heavy. The United States can admit that Israel has the last word about its security. They accept less that this formula serves to neutralize an American agreement a few hours after its announcement. The visa then becomes a detail revealing deeper malaise.

The difficulty for Netanyahu also comes from the international image. The more Ben-Gvir occupies the scene, the more Israel appears to be linked to its toughest positions. Western partners can then distinguish between supporting Israel’s security and rejecting some ministers. This dissociation weakens the Israeli government without necessarily weakening the Israeli state. It opens a phase where allied capitals could multiply selective actions: limited invitations, reduced contacts, complicated visas, targeted sanctions or public criticism.

A warning more than a break

The « honeymoon » between Washington and Tel-Aviv therefore seems less finished than suspended. It continues in the essential areas of security, but it cracks in the political management of regional war. Trump wants a deal. Netanyahu wants to keep his freedom of action. Katz wants to maintain safe areas. Ben-Gvir wants to reject any text that would limit the Israeli army. These objectives may coexist in the communiqués. They contradict each other as soon as the ceasefire in Lebanon has to be implemented.

The cancellation of Ben-Gvir’s trip offers a clear picture of this moment. A powerful Israeli minister at home becomes difficult to export to Israel’s main ally. This paradox says a lot about the current crisis. The Netanyahu coalition was built with forces that speak to a part of the Israeli electorate but embarrass Western chancelleries. As long as Washington fully shared the logic of confrontation, this contradiction remained manageable. As soon as the United States is looking for a de-escalation with Iran, it becomes visible.

For Lebanon, this tension can have two opposite effects. It can reinforce US pressure on Israel to respect the Lebanese side of the agreement. It can also push Netanyahu to compensate against his right with limited military gestures, in order to show that he does not surrender to Washington. The next few days will say what logic prevails. The evidence will be concrete: whether or not to maintain strikes, troop movements in the South, instructions to the displaced, contacts between the White House and the Netanyahu office, and official clarification of the actual scope of the ceasefire.