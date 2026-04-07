UN: Targeting civilian infrastructure is a « war crime »

On Tuesday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, recalled that deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure constitutes « a war crime », in a statement marked by a denunciation of the « cendiary rhetoric » around the Middle East war. « Under international law, deliberately attacking civilians and civilian infrastructure is a war crime. Anyone responsible for international crimes must be brought to justice by a competent court, » he said in a statement, not to mention the United States, Israel or Iran.

This warning comes as the conflict triggered on 28 February by an American-Israeli attack on Iran continues to spread, with no sign of de-escalation. The UN has been alerting for several weeks about the impact of the conflict on civilian populations and on essential services. On 10 March, Volker Türk was alarmed by attacks in residential areas and on health, education, cultural heritage, water and energy infrastructure. On 19 March, he stated that attacks on civilian property or infrastructure essential to the civilian population constituted serious violations of international humanitarian law and could be considered a war crime.

The UN reminder aims at a central principle of the law of war: civilian property cannot be targeted as such. Infrastructure that provides electricity, water, traffic or care is protected, unless it becomes specific military objectives in the strict sense of international humanitarian law. In its communiqué of 19 March, OHCHR stressed that objects providing services to the civilian population do not, by nature, meet the strict definition of military objectives.

Lebanon already affected by this warning

Volker Türk’s reminder also resonates directly with the situation in Lebanon. In recent weeks, several civilian infrastructures have been affected by Israeli bombardments. The Secretary-General of the United Nations noted on 31 March that damage to key Bekaa roads, combined with the destruction of bridges on the Litani River, had left parts of the country virtually isolated. OCHA reported on the same day that six of the eight bridges south of the Litani had been destroyed, while other vital infrastructure remained under threat.

The destruction of several bridges in southern Lebanon has also been documented by the international press. The World reported at the end of March that Israeli strikes on Litani bridges had trapped civilians in the Tyre region and hindered the delivery of aid and daily travel. The same newspaper pointed out in early April that the Israeli offensive had damaged key infrastructure as part of its advance towards a security zone in southern Lebanon.

Beyond bridges and roads, health structures have also been affected. Associated Press reported on 20 March that an Israeli strike had targeted a Hizbullah-related health centre in southern Lebanon, killing 12 medical workers. Other media have since documented an increase in attacks on relief workers and medical institutions.

A Declaration against the backdrop of regional escalation

Volker Türk’s statement comes at a time when threats to civilian infrastructure have become increasingly prominent in the conflict. In recent days, several international media have reported that Donald Trump has threatened Iran with strikes against its bridges and power plants if Tehran does not comply with its ultimatum. At the same time, strikes were reported against transport infrastructure and energy sites in Iran, while the war continues to produce chain effects in Lebanon, Israel and the Gulf.

The United Nations has been insisting for several weeks on the regional consequences of this war logic against vital systems. On 10 March, Volker Türk had already warned that the impact of the conflict on civilians was going well beyond the front lines, particularly through attacks on water, energy and public services. His reminder on Tuesday therefore places the current crisis in a clear legal framework, as civilian targets and critical infrastructure become increasingly visible in military operations and in the speeches of politicians.

In Lebanon, where the Litani bridges, the Békaa roads and the medical facilities have already been affected, this development of the United Nations is taking on concrete scope. It recalls that war is measured not only by the number of deaths or the extent of destruction, but also by the nature of the targets targeted. And on this point, the High Commissioner’s message is unambiguous: deliberately hitting civilian infrastructure is a war crime.