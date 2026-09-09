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The World at the Edge Ep.1: The Fragmented System

Moscow, Tehran, Taiwan: three crises that seem to be separate, but that are not. An interceptor missile fired against Iran no longer exists to protect Poland. A ship sent to the Gulf is no longer available in the Pacific. Russia, China and Iran don’t even need to coordinate: everyone benefits from the fact that the other two disperse American forces. The danger does not necessarily come from a concerted plan, but from a local incident that forces a government to respond — and then the opponent to respond in turn. Europe has already experienced this mechanism: on 28 June 1914, two shots were fired in Sarajevo. Thirty-seven days later, the great European powers were at war.

The first episode of a series that follows, week after week, the signals that have accumulated since the summer of 2026.

Watch the original video on YouTube