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The World at the Edge Ep.1: The Fragmented System

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Newsdesk Libnanews
L'auteur: Newsdesk Libnanews
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The World at the Edge Ep.1: The Fragmented System

Moscow, Tehran, Taiwan: three crises that seem to be separate, but that are not. An interceptor missile fired against Iran no longer exists to protect Poland. A ship sent to the Gulf is no longer available in the Pacific. Russia, China and Iran don’t even need to coordinate: everyone benefits from the fact that the other two disperse American forces. The danger does not necessarily come from a concerted plan, but from a local incident that forces a government to respond — and then the opponent to respond in turn. Europe has already experienced this mechanism: on 28 June 1914, two shots were fired in Sarajevo. Thirty-seven days later, the great European powers were at war.

The first episode of a series that follows, week after week, the signals that have accumulated since the summer of 2026.

Watch the original video on YouTube

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Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IAhttps://libnanews.com
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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